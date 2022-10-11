Read full article on original website
1027superhits.com
One injured in Creve Coeur crash
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – At least one person is injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur. The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. on Main Street in Creve Coeur, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. 25 News reports one driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
1027superhits.com
Peoria car fire caused by arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of W. Garden Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue on reports of a car on fire early Thursday evening. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m., finding a vehicle in flames, with the fire extending to outside a structure nearby.
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
1027superhits.com
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
1027superhits.com
Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County
GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
1027superhits.com
Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
1027superhits.com
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
