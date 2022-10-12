ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

On3.com

CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7

With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia

The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.
extrainningsoftball.com

Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
On3.com

This Week in Coaching: Why Brian Kelly, Billy Napier will forever be compared to one another

With a loaded Saturday slate, Week 7 stands to offer all sorts of fireworks. We’ve got the most intriguing Third Saturday in October since Lane Kiffin was at Tennessee, Top 10 Penn State going to the Big House to play No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 USC hosting reigning Pac-12 champ Utah, Syracuse looking to stay undefeated against NC State and Clemson traveling to Florida State.
College football rankings: Ohio State, Georgia top CBS Sports' list of 15 undefeated teams

Heading into Week 7, 15 college football teams remain undefeated, up from 13 a season ago. These teams take up the first 11 spots in the Associated Press rankings. Coastal Carolina is the only lossless team not to make this week's top 25. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson took the time on Tuesday to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with familiar faces in Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama comprising his top three.
