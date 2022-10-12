Read full article on original website
Related
The Numbers Say Alabama's Offense Better Than Most Realize: All Things CW
Statistically, the Crimson Tide is seven in the nation in total offense, fifth in scoring offense and third in rushing offense.
2023 OL Decommits From Clemson
Clemson loses blue-chip offensive lineman from its 2023 recruiting class.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections ahead of Week 7
With half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 7. After Week 6 games, Palm made just one tweak to the New Year’s Six slate, replacing Utah with USC in the Rose Bowl. The CFP picture remains unchanged with the current top-4 teams in the nation taking up the spots in the Peach and Fiesta Bowl.
The most overpaid coaches in college football? The list starts with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher
The Aggies' coach, who is in his fifth season in College Station, is making $9 million with no SEC titles or playoff appearances to show for it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College football rankings: Comparing the AP top 25 poll and BCS in Week 7
College football rankings aren't an exact science, as any fans would tell you when their teams aren't ranked where they think they should be ranked. That's an argument that dates back to the old BCS system, and well before, and hasn't stopped even in the College Football Playoff era. How would this ...
ESPN ranks the 15 remaining undefeated team in college football
We’re halfway through the college football season, with the majority of teams having six games completed. In what’s been a chaotic slate on a weekly basis and just 15 programs remain with an undefeated record. ESPN decided to rank the 15 remaining undefeated teams in college football, with...
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
2 reasons Ohio State is better than Alabama, Georgia
The 2022 college football season has officially reached its halfway point, and the list of College Football Playoff contenders continues to shrink. Georgia tops the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll, but both Ohio State and SEC rival Alabama follow close behind. Of those teams, the Buckeyes may just be the best of them, and the best in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
extrainningsoftball.com
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
This Week in Coaching: Why Brian Kelly, Billy Napier will forever be compared to one another
With a loaded Saturday slate, Week 7 stands to offer all sorts of fireworks. We’ve got the most intriguing Third Saturday in October since Lane Kiffin was at Tennessee, Top 10 Penn State going to the Big House to play No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 USC hosting reigning Pac-12 champ Utah, Syracuse looking to stay undefeated against NC State and Clemson traveling to Florida State.
Where is Clemson ranked by these national analysts?
These national analysts came out with their college football rankings following Week 6 of the season. FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt and RJ Young, as well as ESPN’s Ryan Leaf, have all released their personal (...)
Pete Fiutak: SEC, Big Ten with huge matchups that have CFB Playoff implications
Pete Fiutak talks about Alabama’s matchup with Tennessee, USC-Utah, Penn State-Michigan, other top matchups around the country and where Matt Rhule could end up in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
History of the matchup through the eyes of The Observer: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
The Notre Dame-Stanford rivalry is a long-standing matchup, dating back to the close of Knute Rockne’s seventh season as head coach, the first Notre Dame national championship. Since then, Notre Dame leads the series 21-13. The teams have gone head to head every year since 1988, sans the 2020...
College football rankings: Ohio State, Georgia top CBS Sports' list of 15 undefeated teams
Heading into Week 7, 15 college football teams remain undefeated, up from 13 a season ago. These teams take up the first 11 spots in the Associated Press rankings. Coastal Carolina is the only lossless team not to make this week's top 25. CBS Sports' Chip Patterson took the time on Tuesday to rank the remaining undefeated teams, with familiar faces in Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama comprising his top three.
How the USC vs. Utah game affects the College Football Playoff
A pair of Pac-12 contenders meet in Salt Lake City this weekend as Utah hosts USC, and as it turns out, the game could have an impact on how the College Football Playoff eventually looks. That's according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model, which forecasts future results based on ...
Comments / 0