Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture...
WA ranked fourth most politically active state ahead of midterms
Washington State ranked fourth among most politically-engaged states, WalletHub said in a news release. Only Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia were ahead, with Oregon taking the fifth spot. Nebraska, South Dakota, Alabama, West Virginia, and Arkansas clocked in as the least politically-engaged states. As midterm elections are less than a...
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
Bolt Creek Fire mitigation closes US 2 again
Starting at noon Thursday a portion of US Highway 2 will be closed again as the Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department on Natural Resources announced that they would be closing US 2 again from milepost...
WA accepting influx of pets displaced by Hurricane Ian
More than 150 dogs, cats, and other small pets were flown to the west coast Sunday after Hurricane Ian displaced them from their homes. Greater Good Charities, alongside the Humane Society of the United States, organized the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Alaska’s Bering snow crab, king crab seasons canceled
Alaska officials have canceled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The move is a double whammy to a fleet from Alaska, Washington and Oregon chasing Bering Sea crab in harvests that in 2016 grossed $280 million, The Seattle Times reported.
Fish and Wildlife shoots wrong wolf, more attacks confirmed
Wolves from two packs in northeast Washington state have attacked more cattle, prompting the Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider whether to again try culling the Smackout pack after a botched attempt last month. Fish and Wildlife officials confirmed Thursday that the Smackout pack wounded a calf in a...
Gas prices skyrocket as tight oil supply hits WA
Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Washington state thanks to a tight supply of crude oil. The average cost for unleaded gas in Seattle is $5.58 a gallon. We are pennies away from paying the most we ever have for gas. Here’s why. According to AAA’s Public Affairs Manager...
The mighty Columbus Day storm of 1962 could happen again
The strongest non-tropical wind storm ever to hit the lower 48 in American history occurred 60 years ago on October 12th, 1962. This historic storm clobbered much of the west coast including the Puget Sound region as the storm hugged the coastline just offshore as it quickly tracked from Northern California up the coast to Vancouver Island.
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
Report: Lawmaker ‘engaged in abusive and bullying conduct’
A workplace conduct investigation released this week found that Rep. Melanie Morgan “engaged in abusive and bullying conduct” and took retaliatory actions against a policy analyst working for the Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force on which the Democratic lawmaker served as chair. A 21-page report by an...
WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival
This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
Bad air quality continues to hang over Puget Sound region
Air over the Puget Sound remains smoky and problematic because of area wildfires, several weather sources reported Monday. KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard said the air ranges from unhealthy for sensitive groups to just plain unhealthy. “A weak cold front is moving into British Columbia, but we’ll get the southern portion of the front,” Allard writes. “I don’t expect much moisture besides a few random sprinkles or some light showers in the Cascades.
Half of WA may have online subscription they don’t want
More than half of all people in Washington state may have unintentionally enrolled in a subscription service. Attorney General Bob Ferguson released a survey Monday that shows 59% of Washingtonians may be enrolled in a plan they thought was a one-time purchase. Unwanted subscriptions. “This survey reveals that corporations are...
WSU graduate among victims killed in Las Vegas stabbing spree
Maris Mareen Digiovanni, a Spokane native and WSU graduate, was one of the two people killed in a stabbing spree in Las Vegas on Thursday. Her brother Gage Digiovanni made the announcement on Facebook. According to The Associated Press, Yoni Barrios, 32, is accused of a stabbing rampage that left...
State pays $2.75 million to Monroe woman in highway crash
Washington state has agreed to pay $2.75 million to a woman who was seriously hurt in a rollover crash involving a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Highway 522. On March 5, 2018, Kara Janneh of Monroe was driving her Jeep Cherokee east on the highway near Maltby with her toddler son in the back. Her lawsuit said she didn’t have time to stop when a Washington State Department of Transportation truck made an illegal U-turn. Her vehicle flew into the air and rolled over twice.
Dr. Jill Biden highlights importance of military caregivers during Seattle visit
First lady Dr. Jill Biden flew back to the White House on Saturday after a two-day stop in western Washington. As KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms reports, she spent some time at the Pacific Science Center meeting with the caregivers of wounded military members. Surrounding the first lady were so-called...
Seattle gas prices continue to rise entering October
Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the gas station, Seattle-area fuel prices have surged again. In fact, gas prices rose by 38 cents over the past week. Of course, the usual suspects are to blame: Refinery issues, tightening supply, and increasing demand. None of that knowledge will help you at the pump.
Buttigieg: Short-term solutions to gas prices will be hard to come by
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said there’s no short-term solution to gas prices because much of the problem is out of our control. Buttigieg spoke with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien on Seattle’s Morning News on Friday. He’s in Washington state this week to highlight infrastructure investments from the Biden administration.
