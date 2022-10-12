Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
‘Complete nonsense’: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose 2021 title
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.” Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi. But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement on Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding...
F1 News: Martin Brundle Comments On How Lewis Hamilton Has Changed – “Used To Talk To Me A Lot But Then Stopped”
F1 commentator Martin Brundle has discussed his experience doing his iconic grid walks and how this has allowed the drivers to talk with him in confidence. This is what almost 20 years of doing this will get you as he’s brushed shoulders with drivers and team principals to CEOs and celebrities.
Max Verstappen reveals the advice he gave Nyck de Vries to bag AlphaTauri seat
Max Verstappen has revealed he urged Nyck de Vries to contact Red Bull boss Helmut Marko before he was given the AlphaTauri seat.AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team, lost Pierre Gasly after he signed for Alpine but Marko drafted in De Vries who shone during a race for Williams this season. Two-time world title winner Verstappen has now lifted the lid of how he helped make the deal happen.“Of course, I knew this was coming,” Verstappen said. “But of course this is incredible for him. He’s been pushing hard for it for a long time and to finally get that...
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen poke fun at Carlos Sainz’s ‘lack of talent’
Lando Norris joked that Carlos Sainz’s biggest crash in his F1 career came due to a “lack of talent” in his rookie season. Max Verstappen, who claimed his second world title on Sunday in Japan, was Sainz’s team-mate when the pair first competed in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso back in 2015. Speaking before the Singapore Grand Prix, the pair and Norris were asked about their biggest crashes in Formula 1 when Norris made the quip. “Your biggest one was Monaco,” Norris said, referring to a heavy Verstappen crash in his debut year.“Mine?” asked Verstappen. “Well, depends, front impact,...
Mercedes admit Japanese GP F1 mistakes following George Russell's 'worst decision' jibe
Mercedes have admitted they made multiple mistakes during their frustrating Japanese GP weekend, including a decision George Russell called their "worst". Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Sunday's rain-shortened race while Russell only managed eighth. A lack of straight-line speed was an issue - and...
Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks
Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
Red Bull found guilty of breach of F1’s budget cap rules
Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of F1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome. The team spent more than the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m, the penalty is not likely to result in Max Verstappen losing last year’s World Championship due to a loss of 2021 points. Red Bull said in a statement that they are “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that there “2021 submission was below...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face points deduction as they wait for budget cap penalty
Martin Brundle insists F1’s budget cap rules need “tightening up” in the wake of Red Bull’s “minor financial breach” as revealed on Monday.Red Bull, who have won last year’s and this year’s Drivers Championship with Max Verstappen, say they’re “surprised and disappointed” after the FIA found they were guilty of an overspend of the 2021 cost cap.Their punishment is yet to be determined, with the options ranging from a fine to points deductions. Aston Martin were also found guilty of a procedural breach, as were Red Bull. Yet Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 driver Brundle believes the 5% overspend...
Arsenal agree to face AC Milan during Qatar World Cup as Premier League clubs organise glamour friendlies
ARSENAL have reportedly agreed to play AC Milan in a friendly during the World Cup. A host of Mikel Arteta’s squad will be jetting off to Qatar come the middle of November. However, those not involved at the World Cup will not be sitting at home with their feet up watching all of the action unfold.
Qatar World Cup to feature sober zones for drunk fans
Football supporters who have had a little too much to drink during the upcoming FIFA World Cup held in Qatar will encounter a unique experience. Per Sky News (h/t ESPN and Omar Garrick of The Athletic), Qatar’s World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater confirmed on Thursday that the tournament will have special zones available to allow drunken fans to sober up.
