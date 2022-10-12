Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO