Did we really think that three-time Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe-winning action star Tom Cruise would rest on his high-speed laurels following the massive, record-breaking success of Paramount's sequel Top Gun: Maverick? No, but we didn't expect him to set his sights on space next. According to BBC News, Universal Pictures' chairman Donna Langley is eyeing Paramount's crown for box-office topping cinematic experiences with optimistic intentions to have Cruise strolling among the stars.
How Netflix’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Overcame AMC Theatres’ Resistance and Scored a Big-Screen Release
”Glass Onion“ will give Netflix a theatrical boost while AMC and Regal get another film to offer on a crucial Thanksgiving weekend. It’s no accident that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” was the Netflix film that finally got AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas onboard for a one-week limited theatrical engagement — breaking a years-long standoff between the streamer and the nation’s two largest movie theater chains.
‘Halloween Ends’ is Targeting a $50 Million-Plus Opening
Halloween Ends might be releasing simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock, but that doesn’t look to be hurting its box office potential. Current estimates have Halloween Ends looking at a healthy $50 million to $55 million opening weekend. Should those numbers hold, Halloween Ends will be the first movie to earn over $50 million in its opening weekend since July’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
