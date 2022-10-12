Read full article on original website
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2CONGRESS 2022: Panel: Why Apprenticeships Matter
The cybersecurity community grew by 11% over the past year to 4.7 million professionals around the globe, but so did the skills gap. In fact, the gap widened at the faster pace of 25%, leading to 3.4 million vacancies, according to (ISC)² research. (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso shared these...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2Congress 2022: Ian Bremmer – Is Technology the New World Order?
A new world order is taking shape as private enterprise, in the form of technology companies, start playin a decisive role in geopolitical events, said Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of Eurasia Group. Speaking to an audience gathered in Las Vegas for the 2022 (ISC)² Security Congress, Bremmer posited...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
IP Cameras among IoT devices are most vulnerable to Cyber Attacks
According to a study conducted by Vedere Labs, IP Cameras, VOIP n video conferencing devices are the most vulnerable connected devices to cyber-attacks. As most of such IoT devices are seen in enterprises environments, the attack surface for such networks has reportedly increased by many fold say experts. Historically, IP...
itsecuritywire.com
Strengthening Cybersecurity Posture after Successful Cloud Migration
The risks of cloud migration can be a little daunting for enterprises, but organizations with an effective cloud cybersecurity posture manage these risks vigilantly. One of the perfect ways to reduce the risk of cloud is to design, establish and enforce stringent security standards and protocols to minimize the risk on cloud infrastructure. IT business leaders need to ensure they set effective cloud access control policies, Infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates, cloud workload vulnerability management tools, and secure DevOps workflows. Enterprises that lack the capabilities and skills to secure their cloud architectures can consult with industry experts to strengthen their cybersecurity after successful cloud migration. One of the significant ways to streamline cloud processes while transitioning data and other tech stack applications in a secure way.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Biden signs order to regulate surveillance of EU citizens' data
President Joe Biden signed an executive order to protect private data transferred between the United States and the European Union that is meant to allow Big Tech companies such as Meta and Google to continue providing data services to European customers.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
gcaptain.com
ABS Chairman Says Maritime Security is Pressuring Decarbonization Efforts
During the keynote speech at this week’s Shipping Insight conference in Connecticut, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki discussed the importance of Green Shipping Corridors to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, but warned that emerging geopolitical security concerns like the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Colonial Pipeline hack and mines in the Black Sea are competing with carbon initiatives for the attention of shipowners.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The biggest concerns within the US Financial Sector in 2022
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The value of digital payment transactions is growing as the world's payment environment moves more and more away from cash. Over the past few years, BFSI (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance) firms have continued to be a top target for hackers. In fact, the Sixth Annual Bank Survey found that more than 70% of fintech companies named information security as their top issue.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
2022 Ransomware Report [ForeNova]
Ransomware attacks are on the rise and continue to wreak havoc as one of the most destructive malware threats that affect organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises and government agencies, exploiting security vulnerabilities by infecting endpoints and networks through phishing attacks or malicious websites. Because ransomware is...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The Evolution of Digital Banking Authentication – Part 3 – FIDO and Passkeys will rock the digital world
In my previous blog posts I took you through the last 30 years of digital banking security and how it has evolved to what we know and use today. In my cliff hanger I mentioned FIDO and passkeys and how they will change the landscape – it’s time to dig deeper and discover how this technology will mark a new era for Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
German business chiefs clash with Berlin over China policies
BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - When German business chiefs got wind last month of an economy ministry proposal to screen all company investment going into China as part of a raft of new measures, there was uproar.
Building Design & Construction
A DOE software suite is helping SmithGroup optimize its designs’ energy efficiency
Within the next five years, the AE firm SmithGroup wants to be able to incorporate the highest level of energy efficiency into every project it designs and builds. But the challenge is selecting the right energy model from literally thousands of options. “The number of buildings we need to touch,...
science.org
Leveraging technology to address current and future world issues
Technology has become a critical tool for academic centers, hospitals, international health organizations, governments, and populations seeking to improve our collective response to emerging crises. Although COVID-19 is fresh in our minds, we will likely face additional societal emergencies in the coming decades. Examples include future viral pandemics; obesity-associated disease; rising global cancer incidence; antimicrobial resistance and superbugs; and climate changes affecting food sources, water, and global commerce, to name a few. Leveraging technology will not only help combat these emerging threats but also aid patients and improve business. But what does leveraging technology entail? What is the premise, what are the obstacles, and what are some potential solutions?
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Exabeam Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management for the Fourth Time in a Row
FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced it has again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Exabeam has been recognized as a Leader in the report for the fourth consecutive time since 2018. To download a complimentary copy of the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report, click here.
freightwaves.com
KAG Logistics expands 3PL platform through Connectrans deal
Kenan Advantage Group (KAG) subsidiary KAG Logistics (KAGL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Canadian 3PL Connectrans Logistics. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Based in the Toronto area, Connectrans specializes in U.S.-Canada cross-border freight transportation, including truckload (dry van, temperature control and flatbed), less-than-truckload and intermodal freight, through...
New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
Tesla Broke Its Monthly Sales Record in China -- but It Hasn't Caught Up to This Automaker Just Yet
Tesla still isn't the largest automaker in China, but investors may want to focus on the company's margins instead.
