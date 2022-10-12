This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The value of digital payment transactions is growing as the world's payment environment moves more and more away from cash. Over the past few years, BFSI (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance) firms have continued to be a top target for hackers. In fact, the Sixth Annual Bank Survey found that more than 70% of fintech companies named information security as their top issue.

