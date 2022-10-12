Read full article on original website
calbizjournal.com
World’s Great Mathematicians On Decades of Abysmal Math Results in U.S. Schools
Californians have witnessed many foundational pillars of society come under siege by fringe activism. They shouldn’t be too surprised that now even eternal, ubiquitous, infinite, and perfect mathematics is the next target in the crosshairs. It’s only the chic excuses for decades of abysmal math results in U.S. schools...
IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers
A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2CONGRESS 2022: Panel: Why Apprenticeships Matter
The cybersecurity community grew by 11% over the past year to 4.7 million professionals around the globe, but so did the skills gap. In fact, the gap widened at the faster pace of 25%, leading to 3.4 million vacancies, according to (ISC)² research. (ISC)² CEO Clar Rosso shared these...
helpnetsecurity.com
Educational institutions must reverse their backward approach to cyber defense
As schools have become more digital, they’ve taken a somewhat backward approach to cybersecurity, historically moving slowly, and have weak cybersecurity controls and protocols. In this Help Net Security video, Raj Dodhiawala, CEO at Remediant, talks about how this situation is due to longer cycles for IT budgetary and...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2Congress 2022: Ian Bremmer – Is Technology the New World Order?
A new world order is taking shape as private enterprise, in the form of technology companies, start playin a decisive role in geopolitical events, said Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of Eurasia Group. Speaking to an audience gathered in Las Vegas for the 2022 (ISC)² Security Congress, Bremmer posited...
Digital Trends
As ransomware hits this U.S. hospital, lives could be at risk
A large U.S. hospital chain has been suffering from a serious security breach that has led to its computer records being taken offline. What seems to be a ransomware attack could be affecting the quality of health care provided, possibly even putting lives at risk. According to the industry-focused news...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Collaborative Intelligence Company Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Protect Technology IP and Prevent Data Loss
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced that a world leader in collaborative intelligence has selected DTEX InTERCEPT to secure sensitive data and software IP from insider threats and prevent data loss via USB devices, email, and SaaS applications. During the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
2022 Ransomware Report [ForeNova]
Ransomware attacks are on the rise and continue to wreak havoc as one of the most destructive malware threats that affect organizations of all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises and government agencies, exploiting security vulnerabilities by infecting endpoints and networks through phishing attacks or malicious websites. Because ransomware is...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Exabeam Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management for the Fourth Time in a Row
FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced it has again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Exabeam has been recognized as a Leader in the report for the fourth consecutive time since 2018. To download a complimentary copy of the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM report, click here.
Online Learning in October
Need resume boosting skills? Starting a business or looking for ways to grow your business? Health, Art, Business, Fund-Raising, and limitless other topics are available to you from the comfort of your home. These free online courses may meet your needs as a consummate learner or as someone fearful of the expense of learning:
cybersecurity-insiders.com
12 Essential ways to improve your website security
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. In today's digital age, a business website is essential for success. Not only does it provide potential customers with information about your products or services, but it also allows you to connect and engage with them directly. However, simply having a...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
IP Cameras among IoT devices are most vulnerable to Cyber Attacks
According to a study conducted by Vedere Labs, IP Cameras, VOIP n video conferencing devices are the most vulnerable connected devices to cyber-attacks. As most of such IoT devices are seen in enterprises environments, the attack surface for such networks has reportedly increased by many fold say experts. Historically, IP...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
News about NHS and CommonSpirit Health Ransomware attacks
Advanced, the IT services provider of NHS has confirmed that a ransomware attack on its servers that took place in August this year led to data breach. However, the firm isn’t prepared yet to confirm the leak of patient data in the attack. A news resource that only covers...
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
cybersecurity-insiders.com
The biggest concerns within the US Financial Sector in 2022
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. The value of digital payment transactions is growing as the world's payment environment moves more and more away from cash. Over the past few years, BFSI (Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance) firms have continued to be a top target for hackers. In fact, the Sixth Annual Bank Survey found that more than 70% of fintech companies named information security as their top issue.
edscoop.com
Professors featured on Google certificate courses
Google is introducing a new way for learners to continue their education after completing one of the tech giant’s career certificates — this time with instruction from university professors. Students who have completed a Google career certificate in IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, data analytics, project management,...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Universities Decline as China Rises
Times Higher Education dropped its highly coveted World University Rankings last week, marking the fifth year in a row that universities in the United States have fallen out of the top 100. The ranking system assesses universities based on their teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook. The number of...
