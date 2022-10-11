ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New York State Police back home after Hurricane Fiona assistance

By Eriketa Cost
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Troopers arrived home on Sunday, after assisting residents in Puerto Rico for 16 days.

Hurricane Fiona left tens of thousands of people without power for weeks after making landfall.

NYS Trooper Diane Caraballo was born and raised in Puerto Rico herself. She said getting this assignment was certainly emotional; seeing her hometown, and even some family.

But she said the work was rewarding and so worth it.

“I remember growing up and we had Hurricane George, so we lost our home during that time,” said Caraballo.

Caraballo said this isn’t the first time her family has been through a natural disaster.

“Hurricane Maria, you can still see damages even just from Hurricane Maria alone,” she said.

But she says it’s a privilege to travel home and check on the family.

About 60 other New York State troopers were deployed, helping out in the area of traffic safety.

Caraballo says recovery efforts will take months.

“Losing your home, power, no running water; my family experienced all of those as well,” she said. “Just traffic… being able to even get gasoline, they weren’t able to do so.”

The day-to-day life as residents know it – is different now.

Kids were just going back to school, Caraballo says.

But what touches her, is the warmth from the residents, and the bonds she’s been able to create despite tragedy.

She says the strength of her family is inspiring.

“Heartbreaking to me I guess, to just see that they still live in the same sort of conditions from before, but I still would say they’re the happiest people, like my community,” she said. “They really are resilient.”

“Extremely welcoming to all of us, I think for me being able to speak that language, them being able to relate in that sense, they were so welcoming,” said Caraballo.

She calls it a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience.

Caraballo says members of the Puerto Rican Police Department were also very welcoming and helpful.

Residents will be getting assistance from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency).

You can also help by making a donation through American Red Cross.

Government officials have estimated around 3 billion dollars in damages – and warn that cost could rise. The Biden Administration says they’ll be providing 60 mi llion dollars to help rebuild.

