Donna Buchda, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Donna was born on July 5, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Schmidt) Richter. On January 19, 1977, she was united in marriage to Leland Buchda. She owned and operated the Craft Shack in Fox Lake, and in addition to crafting, Donna also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.

BEAVER DAM, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO