Beaver Dam HostS Waunakee Tonight For Homecoming on DDTV & 1430 ESPN
The Beaver Dam High School football team wraps up their season tonight as they host #1 ranked and defending WIAA Division Two State Champion Waunakee for Homecoming at HH Derleth Field. You can hear the game on 1430 ESPN and watch it on DailyDodge TV. The Golden Beavers (Overall: 2-6,...
Interviews With 2022 BDHS Hall Of Fame Class
1430 ESPN/DailyDodge.com’s Wade Bates had a chance to chat with the 2022 Beaver Dam High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class. You can click the links below to listen to the interviews. Steve Dinkel. Matt McDonald. Susan (Chitko) Olson. David “Kooch” Kalscheur. If you have a question...
Donna Buchda
Donna Buchda, age 77 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Donna was born on July 5, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Helen (Schmidt) Richter. On January 19, 1977, she was united in marriage to Leland Buchda. She owned and operated the Craft Shack in Fox Lake, and in addition to crafting, Donna also enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Beaver Dam Mayor Talks Swan Park Splash Pad Project
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam mayor provided some insight behind the project to install a new splash pad at Swan Park. WDS Construction of Beaver Dam was recently awarded the contract at $1.54-million dollars to manage construction while Neuman Pools was selected as sub-contractor. Mayor Becky Glewen says their bid came in much lower than the other offers.
BDFD Asking For Input On Its Strategic Plan
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Fire Department is seeking the public’s input on its strategic planning process. Officials with the agency say they hope to develop a strategic plan that will guide the organization through the foreseeable future. Citizens in the city of Beaver Dam, town of Trenton, town...
BDACT One Voice Children’s Choir Concert Is Sunday
(Beaver Dam) The public is encouraged to attend a children’s choir concert at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre on Sunday. The show is going to be Halloween themed with 13 songs being performed. Director Judy Heffron gives a preview of some of them. “We have a hello song,...
Beaver Dam Leaders Hash Out 2023 Capital Improvements Plan
(Beaver Dam) The city of Beaver Dam’s proposed borrowing for next year totals $4.6-million dollars. Taxpayers would be responsible for $4.1-million dollars in the 2023 Capital Improvements Plan, with the remaining half-million dollars coming from other revenue sources. The CIP would direct $2-million dollars to streets, which includes the...
Four-Year-Old Dies After Getting Struck By Vehicle In Rural Beaver Dam
(Beaver Dam) A four-year-old died after getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday in rural Beaver Dam. Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a private property just after 5pm. An officer from the town of Beaver Dam Police Department and Beaver Dam Fire Department paramedics also responded to the...
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
Shawano County Man Accused Of Fleeing Dodge County Authorities Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Trenton) A Shawano County man accused of running from Dodge County deputies made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Jerale Market is facing a felony charge of Fleeing and two misdemeanor counts of Possession of THC and Drug Paraphernalia. A deputy clocked a vehicle speeding southbound on Highway 151 near...
