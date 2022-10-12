Read full article on original website
Related
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
Oregon baby is second patient to undergo landmark fetal surgery for spina bifida
DAMASCUS, Ore. — An Oregon baby became the second person in the world to undergo a ground breaking surgery after he was diagnosed with spina bifida while still in the womb. Tobi Maginnis, now 8 months old, was born happy and healthy thanks to the procedure by a team of doctors at the University of California, Davis.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Health Officials Urge COVID Boosters, US Declares Adderall Shortage, and Biden's Traffic Delays
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Congrats on making...
WWEEK
Critics Say 2019 Law to Ensure Hospitals Provide Adequate Charity Care Isn’t Working
Tim Stricker got a blast from the past a couple of months ago—notice from a collection agency that he owed $1,668 for a visit to a Providence emergency room in 2008. A Southeast Portland resident, Stricker, 32, says he was on Medicaid at the time—which means the government program for low-income Oregonians should have covered his bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th
The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
opb.org
Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital
The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Betsy Johnson to Biden: ‘Tina’s tent cities get cleaned up a little’ with presidential visit
Unaffiliated Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson took shots at her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt while welcoming President Joe Biden to Portland via social media on Oct. 14.
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
marinelink.com
Tidewater to Expand Columbia River Barge Service
Tidewater Barge Lines, Inc will expand its regional barge service on the Columbia River after being awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department Maritime Administration (MARAD). The $4,168,759 from MARAD, combined with nearly $2 million in matching funds from Tidewater, will provide two new low and zero emission cranes that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
WWEEK
Portland Officials Ask Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to Dramatically Expand Homelessness Strategy
Portland city officials this week sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, asking her to sign on to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to ban unsanctioned camping and open three enormous “campuses” for unhoused people. The Oct. 12 letter, obtained by WW, is significant for two...
Parts of Oregon have smokiest air in the nation, as state issues air quality advisory that includes Portland
Warm, dry autumn weather and persistent Northwest wildfires have created the worst air quality in the nation in parts of Oregon – prompting officials to issue an advisory Friday that includes Portland and the Willamette Valley. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned that smoky air could linger into...
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
thelundreport.org
Multnomah County Health Care Workers Raise Concerns
Two unions representing more than 1,000 health care workers combined in Multnomah County are raising concerns about the lack of progress in contract negotiations. The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents about 200 county employees, and the Oregon AFSCME Council 75 say they are highlighting the need for competitive salaries, adequate compensation and support after experiencing trauma. The AFSCME council represents nearly 3,700 county employees and close to 1,000 of them work in the county’s health department.
Oregon school’s unique way of getting students to class: a ‘bike bus’
In Portland, Oregon, a group of parents and one PE teacher came together to create an alternative way of getting kids to school while clearing road congestion. NBC News’ Jacob Ward shares more details about the “bike bus” where hundreds of students ride together through the neighborhood.Oct. 12, 2022.
Stateline
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline
Comments / 0