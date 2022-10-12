ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland, OR
Health
yamhilladvocate.com

Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th

The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Humane Society expands services, plans to open a pet hospital

The Oregon Humane Society will be opening a new community veterinary hospital in Portland. It will offer accessible and affordable pet care, according to the organization. Nationwide, veterinary practices continue to face staffing shortages and burnout. And some pet owners are having a hard time keeping up with the cost of services. We hear more about the hospital from Sharon Harmon, the president and CEO of the Oregon Humane Society and Stephen Kochis, the chief medical officer of the organization.
PORTLAND, OR
marinelink.com

Tidewater to Expand Columbia River Barge Service

Tidewater Barge Lines, Inc will expand its regional barge service on the Columbia River after being awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department Maritime Administration (MARAD). The $4,168,759 from MARAD, combined with nearly $2 million in matching funds from Tidewater, will provide two new low and zero emission cranes that...
VANCOUVER, WA
thelundreport.org

PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
PORTLAND, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Multnomah County Health Care Workers Raise Concerns

Two unions representing more than 1,000 health care workers combined in Multnomah County are raising concerns about the lack of progress in contract negotiations. The Oregon Nurses Association, which represents about 200 county employees, and the Oregon AFSCME Council 75 say they are highlighting the need for competitive salaries, adequate compensation and support after experiencing trauma. The AFSCME council represents nearly 3,700 county employees and close to 1,000 of them work in the county’s health department.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
