Honolulu, HI

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s adorable new residents: a family of fennec foxes!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meet the Honolulu Zoo’s newest residents: Adorable fennec foxes named Moana, Aukai and Vaitea!. Zoo officials said Moana, the female fennec fox, and Aukai, the male, arrived from Oklahoma on April 22 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. Moana and...
Exhibit explores mahu legacy behind 4 healer stones in Waikiki

Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. The candidates for Governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. After years of delays, former union leader accused of misusing funds to finally head to trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 13, 2022)

HPD opens attempted murder investigation after car allegedly shot at in Waianae. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Thursday morning after a car was allegedly shot at in Waianae. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Hawai‘i’s longest-running pumpkin festival kicks off this weekend and runs every weekend through the...
20th Annual Pumpkin Festival is kicking off at Aloun Farms

The first Pride Parade in Honolulu was met with backlash. HPD opens attempted murder investigation after car allegedly shot at in Waianae. Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case Thursday morning after a car was allegedly shot at in Waianae. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 13, 2022) Updated: 6 hours...
Business Report: Causes of food price inflation

The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
Special agents arrest suspect in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drug Enforcement Administration special agents have arrested a suspect in connection with a fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai. Officials identified the suspect as Sajib Anas. Court documents said a dealer named “Debo” identified Anas as his supplier and helped investigators set up a sting operation on Tuesday....
