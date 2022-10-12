On this day in history, Oct. 12, 2000, terror attack on USS Cole kills 17 American sailors, wounds dozens

Read full article on original website
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Coal mine explosion in northern Turkey kills 40
An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed 40 people, officials said Saturday. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening in the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, according to The Associated Press. The explosion was...
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
Council member prods El Paso mayor to declare migrant disaster
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A City Council member on Wednesday renewed her plea for Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue a disaster declaration that would allow El Paso to request state funds due to a record migrant influx. City staff on Tuesday said El Paso is spending $250,000 a day on migrant busing, meals […]
Death toll rises to 40 in Turkey coal mine explosion
AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 40 people. Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise's (TTK) mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, hoping for news. There were 110 miners working several hundred meters below ground when the explosion occurred Friday evening.
