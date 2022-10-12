Read full article on original website
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
fintechfutures.com
Bank North sells lending business to LHV UK as it winds down operations
Bank North, a challenger bank for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the UK, has reached an agreement on the sale of its lending business to fellow challenger LHV UK. Start-up venture Bank North has recently failed to raise enough capital to progress with its bank licence application, and as a result it is shutting shop. LHV UK, in the meantime, is progressing with its application to obtain a full banking licence in the UK.
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
fintechfutures.com
Digital receipts start-up Flux closing down
UK-based fintech start-up Flux is closing all operations in the country from tomorrow, 14 October, according to an announcement made on its website. In an email update, Flux informed all its users that from 14 October 2022, they “will no longer be able to receive digital receipts or cashback offers” when shopping at Flux retailers. Additionally, it says customers will not be able to redeem their cashback offers today onwards, even if they have already been activated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
US-based card start-up Mercantile launches with $22m in hand
Mercantile, a fintech offering industry-specific credit cards to small businesses, has publicly launched with $22 million in total funding. The capital raised includes a $15 million Series A led by Index Ventures, with participation from seed investors First Round Capital, General Catalyst, SV Angel, Operator Partners, Box Group, among others.
retailcustomerexperience.com
How composable commerce lets retailers innovate
For online shoppers, the experience of buying a product matters as much as the product itself. Here's one proof point: Conversion rates for a website with one-second load times are three times higher than those with a five-second load time. But speed is simply the baseline. Today, competitive brands are...
fintechfutures.com
Orange Bank takes sanctions screening real-time with SAS and Neterium
France-based Orange Bank has implemented compliance tools from SAS and Neterium “to achieve real-time sanctions screening in the cloud”, according to SAS. The vendor says Orange Bank began researching new sanctions screening tools in 2021. Going real-time would enable its compliance team to bolster the bank’s anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) guardrails, as well as streamline the varied tools used and managed by its analysts.
fintechfutures.com
OakNorth Bank buys 50% stake in specialist lender ASK Partners
UK-based OakNorth Bank has purchased 50% of ASK Partners’ shares in a corporate transaction that has received regulatory approval from the UK regulators, Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2016, ASK Partners is a specialist lender which claims to have enabled over £1 billion...
accesslifthandlers.com
Safe and efficient solutions for mobile machines
Bridge inspection: manufacturer BARIN trusts innovative sensors by Baumer for its underbridge platforms. Reliability, intelligence and data security even in harsh environmental conditions: these are the requirements that mobile machine components must meet. This is also true for Italian machine manufacturer BARIN, which produces mobile work platforms for bridge inspection and maintenance. For this, the company relies on innovative sensor solutions from longtime partner Baumer.
thenewscrypto.com
Ajman Launches Government Payment Platform on the Metaverse
A Metaverse-based prototype for supplier registration was developed. The Ajman Payment Platform (AjmanPay) is the first unified platform. His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Finance (ADF), launched a suite of smart services in the presence of ADF executive directors and department directors as part of ADF’s participation in the Ajman Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2022. These services included the first government payment platform on the Metaverse. And the first service to register suppliers; Tawreed, which is specific to the Ajman government.
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
fintechfutures.com
Prudential and Google Cloud team for health and financial inclusion in Asia and Africa
Multinational insurance group Prudential has turned to Google Cloud “to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa”. Prudential says it will leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities, infrastructure, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance user engagement of Pulse, Prudential’s health and wealth platform.
scaffoldmag.com
AFI launches online rental platform
AFI Group, the UK-based powered access rental specialist, has streamlined the online presence of its brands into a single digital platfotm through which customers can rent the access equipment they require. The websites of the Rapid Platforms, AFI Resale, UTN Training, AFI Lifting, Facelift, Spiderlift, Wilson Access and AFI Uplift...
crowdfundinsider.com
Icertis Introduces Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking, Financial Services
Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recently announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is “packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify...
Aurora Mobile Introduces Overseas Messaging Service Platform
Aurora Mobile Limited JG announced that it has recently launched its overseas messaging service platform EngageLab, allowing developers to effectively and accurately reach global users. Overseas expansion is becoming a substantial growth path for Chinese companies. To facilitate the overseas expansion of Chinese companies, Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, helping Chinese...
B2B BNPL Provider Hokodo Launches Shopify Integration
B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Hokodo has launched a new plug-in for use by B2B merchants that have webstores on the eCommerce platform Shopify. Now available to Shopify merchants in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands, the plug-in enables these merchants to offer instant credit terms to eligible business buyers — deferring the payment by up to 60 days — while still getting paid upfront and being protected from risk, Hokodo said Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a press release.
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
gcaptain.com
Big Oil Ready for UK’s Offshore Wind Auction
The UK will auction areas of its seabed in a process that could once again see Big Oil take the bulk of the country’s next generation of renewable power sites. The Crown Estate, which manages the seabed around England and Wales, will sell rights to areas in the Celtic Sea in a process that will launch in mid-2023 and lead to the development of as much as 4 gigawatts of new renewable power capacity by 2035, according to a statement Monday. It will be the first time the organization offers major sites for floating wind turbines that are designed for deeper waters.
salestechstar.com
HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing
HotWax Commerce announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end financial reconciliation poses a growing challenge for modern retailers who fulfill orders across online and in-store channels. To counteract the rising number of complex integrations between disparate systems in the retail tech stack, HotWax Commerce developed this software to automate the daily sales reconciliation process, reduce auditing errors, and save valuable time.
htrends.com
UK Hospitality Industry Aims for Net Zero by 2040
Leading industry body UKHospitality unveils its ‘vitally important’ programme aimed at guiding the sector to net zero by 2040. Announced at a seminar at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square yesterday, the trade body’s new Sustainability Commitment sets out 10 pledges in four key areas – waste, supply chain, skills and biodiversity. The initiative forms part of a wider drive to help businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), make hospitality a leader in sustainability.
