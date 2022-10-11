Missouri’s average ACT score of 20.2 for this year’s graduating class is higher than the national average of 19.8. Rose Babington, with the ACT organization, says Missouri’s average score dipped slightly from the previous year but there were more students, about three-percent more, who took the test this year. Missouri students excelled the most at reading, followed by science, English and Math. Babington says Missouri students are college-ready in English but have some work to do in the other subjects…

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO