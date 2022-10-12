ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Benzinga

Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
CHARITIES
geekwire.com

Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years

Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
CHARITIES
Joe Biden
CNBC

Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'

Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Brief History of Bill Gates' Bets Against Humanity

Remember 2019? The world wept as the Notre Dame Cathedral was incinerated, and Americans begged the government to end the shutdown. Hydro Flasks and Crocs were taking off. It feels like a lifetime ago. Nobody could anticipate what was to come next. Three years later, the world has experienced a...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
MIDDLE EAST
crowdfundinsider.com

House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships

All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100

With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Even with a possible recession looming, startups see opportunity in the Great Resignation

For big corporations, the Great Resignation has made it harder than ever to fill vital roles as employees resign en masse, expressing desire for a better work-life balance. This sustained exodus, however, has been a once-in-a-century opportunity for startups looking to recruit experienced workers who might normally have avoided migrating to a nonestablished business. But even as entrepreneurs have a deeper pool to recruit from, they’re facing new challenges that could make hiring from that pool more challenging.
ECONOMY

