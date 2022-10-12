Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates counters Bill Gates’ prediction that their foundation will end in 25 years
Melinda French Gates this week offered a different timetable for the future of the Gates Foundation than the one laid out last month by her ex-husband Bill Gates. During Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in California on Tuesday, French Gates said that the Seattle-based foundation would continue operations for two decades past the death of herself or Bill Gates, whichever comes later.
REVEALED: Saudi Arabia's futuristic Neom city is luring top executives from major US firms like Amazon and Cisco with TAX-FREE $1.1M salaries
Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity project Neom has lured top executives from US companies such as Amazon and Cisco with rich salary offers and the prospect of no income taxes, according to a new report. Senior executives on Neom's leadership team, composed of roughly 20 Saudis and foreigners, are being...
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Things the Super Rich Are Spending Their Money on in 2022
More than 51,000 people joined the ranks of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) -- those with assets of more than $30 million -- last year, according to Knight Frank's 2022 Wealth Report. It was...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
A Brief History of Bill Gates' Bets Against Humanity
Remember 2019? The world wept as the Notre Dame Cathedral was incinerated, and Americans begged the government to end the shutdown. Hydro Flasks and Crocs were taking off. It feels like a lifetime ago. Nobody could anticipate what was to come next. Three years later, the world has experienced a...
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young mom-to-be pays off her student loan debt of $120K: 'Focus on other life goals'
A young Maryland woman who recently bought a home with her husband as they prepare for the birth of their first child is proud that she developed the financial acumen to pay off her student loans in full — no matter the path that others may be taking. Based...
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September. Everything we know about Neom, Saudi Arabia’s large-scale architectural showpiece, has sounded like a fantasy. Flying elevators, zero-carbon zones and swimming as a way of commuting—none of it has been seen before at the scale envisioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known informally as MBS.
Bill Gates thinks not eating meat or having a nice house won’t solve climate crisis
Microsoft co-founder and noted philanthropist, Bill Gates, has reiterated his call for climate change innovation, seeking more ways to combat climate change instead of asking people to alter their lives radically. Gates made this comment while speaking in a podcast with Bloomberg. As countries around the world look for ways...
Employees get more sleep on a 4-day workweek—and that could reduce ‘bad work outcomes’
“Sleep and work are sort of in competition with each other."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Foreign Companies Give the Most Money to PACs?
When it comes to election spending, political action committees (PACs) and super PACs contribute so heavily to campaigns that they have become more influential than the voters and candidates...
How to find and champion employees who are changemakers
Business has to meet the evolving needs of the workforce, demanding a new level of adaptation and agility from leaders. But change can be scary, and we often find ourselves averse to things that feel unfamiliar.
Democrats are getting a boost from an unlikely source: Laid-off tech workers with more free time.
Emily Liu, 26, a tech worker in Southern California, was among hundreds of employees who lost their jobs last month when the communications technology company Twilio announced it was cutting 11% of its workforce, part of a wave of layoffs across the tech industry. But instead of immediately bouncing back...
crowdfundinsider.com
House Republicans Tell Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to Ensure Bank, Fintech Partnerships
All financial services will eventually be Fintech services, but some traditional financial firms struggle to become digitally native. Traditional banks, typically smaller ones, fall into this category. Most of these smaller banks have purchased services from Fintechs, thus providing modern platforms – others have partnered with Fintechs to provide updated services. Few have gone it alone.
US News and World Report
OCC's Hsu: Bank-Fintech Partnerships 'Here to Stay,' While Crypto Hogging 'Brain Space'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator said his caution over banks partnering with fintechs is not meant to stifle those arrangements, but rather reflects his concern that firms must adequately gauge their risks. Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, also told Reuters in an interview that...
Business Report: making gig workers full-fledged employees
The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that could put more gig workers on company payrolls, scrapping a Trump administration rule from 2021 that made it easier for firms to classify workers as independent contractors.
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $61 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100. Its business model,...
Even with a possible recession looming, startups see opportunity in the Great Resignation
For big corporations, the Great Resignation has made it harder than ever to fill vital roles as employees resign en masse, expressing desire for a better work-life balance. This sustained exodus, however, has been a once-in-a-century opportunity for startups looking to recruit experienced workers who might normally have avoided migrating to a nonestablished business. But even as entrepreneurs have a deeper pool to recruit from, they’re facing new challenges that could make hiring from that pool more challenging.
Comments / 0