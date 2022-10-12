Read full article on original website
President Biden visits Tacos 1986 in Westwood, pays it forward
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Tacos 1986 in Westwood where he picked up an order of chicken quesadillas. “Takeout order for Bass,” he can be seen saying in the video, referring to Representative Karen Bass, who accompanied him to the taco shop. The visit was tweeted out on the President’s official Twitter account. […]
Biden believes all LA city council members caught on tape should resign
President Biden believes all members of the Los Angeles City Council caught on tape making racist remarks should resign, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that […]
President Biden calls for LA City Council members to resign over leaked racist remarks
President Joe Biden joins a long list of officials calling for the resignations of three Los Angeles City Council members involved in a recorded, racially charged conversation, with the White House press secretary saying Tuesday the president believes they should all step down. "I spoke to him about it yesterday,"...
President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday
President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop
US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
Biden heads to Los Angeles for big-ticket Democratic fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi as inflation runs hot
President Biden will attend a big-ticket fundraiser for House Democrats Thursday evening alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Los Angeles. Tickets for the high-profile Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event start at $5,000, with the top-spending attendees shelling out a whopping $50,000 per head, according to a Deadline report. Though the...
Photos: Biden in town to tout infrastructure, makes stop at Tacos 1986
LOS ANGELES — The president is in town. Those words are enough to strike fear in the heart of any commuter in the Southland. Turns out, reducing traffic congestion was part of the reason President Biden was in town. Officially, he is visiting the West Coast to tout his...
Biden can’t quit L.A., or its complex politics, even as racist audio leak rocks the city
What a moment for the leader of the free world to show up in the Southland. President Biden landed Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport on a West Coast swing originally designed mostly around political fundraising. But with the city’s political establishment reeling from the disclosure this week of racist...
Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit
IRVINE (CNS) - After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden...
Biden To Tour LA Metro Construction Site, Tout Infrastructure Funding
President Joe Biden paid a visit to a Metro subway construction site in West Los Angeles Thursday, touting federal investments in the nation's infrastructure and saying the dollars will support projects across the Southland, including transit improvements for LAX and the ports.
Biden Set to Head to Orange County After Touting U.S. ‘Bright Spots’ in L.A., Attending Democratic Fundraiser
President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday as part of a swing through Southern California that will also take him to Orange County Friday. More than 100 guests attended the evening event, at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey, held beneath a large white tent with a bar in an outdoor area behind the residence’s garage.
Biden believes LA city council members who took part in racist conversation should 'step down,' press secretary says
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden believes that all Los Angeles City Council members who took part in a racist conversation uncovered this week should all "step down."
