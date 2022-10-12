ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

President Biden visits Tacos 1986 in Westwood, pays it forward

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited Tacos 1986 in Westwood where he picked up an order of chicken quesadillas.   “Takeout order for Bass,” he can be seen saying in the video, referring to Representative Karen Bass, who accompanied him to the taco shop. The visit was tweeted out on the President’s official Twitter account.  […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Biden believes all LA city council members caught on tape should resign

President Biden believes all members of the Los Angeles City Council caught on tape making racist remarks should resign, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “The president is glad to see that one of the participants in that conversation has resigned, but he believes they all should resign,” Jean-Pierre said. “The language that […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

President Biden has full day planned in Los Angeles Thursday

President Joe Biden spent part of Thursday morning touring an L.A. Metro construction site, just one stop on his two day visit to Los Angeles. “We expect to see nearly 80,000 more riders on the Metro every day, thanks to the Purple Line extension,” Biden said at the event. “It’s going to effect pollution in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Biden pays extra for tacos at LA food stop

US President Joe Biden shelled out nearly four times the asking price when he stopped for tacos and quesadillas during a visit to Los Angeles on Thursday. Biden, who entered the restaurant alongside California Representative Karen Bass and LA County supervisor Hilda Solis, snagged two quesadillas and six tacos for the group, including chicken quesadillas for himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Biden heads to Los Angeles for big-ticket Democratic fundraiser with Nancy Pelosi as inflation runs hot

President Biden will attend a big-ticket fundraiser for House Democrats Thursday evening alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Los Angeles. Tickets for the high-profile Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee event start at $5,000, with the top-spending attendees shelling out a whopping $50,000 per head, according to a Deadline report. Though the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Biden Heads to OC to Wrap Up Two-Day Southland Visit

IRVINE (CNS) - After a day in Los Angeles that featured a visit to a Metro construction site, an impromptu taco run and a political fundraiser, President Joe Biden traveled to Orange County Friday to discuss his administration's efforts to lower prescription drug and medical costs for American families. Biden...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Biden Set to Head to Orange County After Touting U.S. ‘Bright Spots’ in L.A., Attending Democratic Fundraiser

President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser in Brentwood Thursday as part of a swing through Southern California that will also take him to Orange County Friday. More than 100 guests attended the evening event, at the home of famed television executive producer Marcy Carsey, held beneath a large white tent with a bar in an outdoor area behind the residence’s garage.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

