Heavy rain, severe wind gusts and thunderstorms possible Thursday; localized street flooding also a threat

WHAT’S NOW: Increase of clouds by the afternoon. Temps in the 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heavy rain and storms possible Thursday. Localized street flooding is the biggest threat.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says Thursday’s storms are also expected to feature strong wind gusts.

TODAY: Starts off sunny, clouds increase by the afternoon. Daytime highs around 72 degrees.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 53 degrees. Overcast skies with a couple of showers possible.

THURSDAY: Cloudy start to the day. Line of rain and storms moves through during the afternoon. Could be some lightning along with possible severe wind gusts. Heavy rain leading to localized street flooding is the biggest threat. Daytime highs around 72 degrees. Overnight lows around 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 56 degrees.

WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.