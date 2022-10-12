ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heavy rain, severe wind gusts and thunderstorms possible Thursday; localized street flooding also a threat

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT’S NOW: Increase of clouds by the afternoon. Temps in the 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heavy rain and storms possible Thursday. Localized street flooding is the biggest threat.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says Thursday’s storms are also expected to feature strong wind gusts.

TODAY: Starts off sunny, clouds increase by the afternoon. Daytime highs around 72 degrees.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows around 53 degrees. Overcast skies with a couple of showers possible.

THURSDAY: Cloudy start to the day. Line of rain and storms moves through during the afternoon. Could be some lightning along with possible severe wind gusts. Heavy rain leading to localized street flooding is the biggest threat. Daytime highs around 72 degrees. Overnight lows around 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 56 degrees.

WEEKEND: Looks great! Seasonal temperatures with sunshine. Sunday could have a few more clouds before a bit of rain for Monday, but mostly dry for now.

27 First News

Heavy rain and storms possible tonight: A look at how much

(WKBN) – A strong cold front will sweep through the region tonight, pushing showers and storms across Ohio and Pennsylvania. This storm system will bring rain to the Valley as a cold front approaches our region. There will be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder at times. The first cluster of rain approaches shortly after sunset Wednesday evening. Additional rounds of downpours or isolated thunderstorms will continue through the night. The cold front will be clearing the area Thursday morning, keeping the risk for early morning downpours or isolated storms high as people commute to work or school.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMTW

Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine

YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
MAINE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Grab the umbrella, NJ: Thursday is this week’s one and only wet day

Thursday is not going to be a nice weather day. But that's OK. In my opinion, we should happily accept every raindrop the sky is willing to give. It is amazing how quickly we recovered from severe drought conditions this month. But we absolutely do not want to spiral into a new rainfall deficit. (And, of course, several parts of the state are still behind normal precipitation for the year.)
ENVIRONMENT
WGME

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
MAINE STATE
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming Wednesday

Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SE at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the lower-90s. Cloud cover will be increasing throughout the day and a few showers are possible in the afternoon. A cold front will bring storms late Wednesday (after sunset) but by the morning commute Thursday we will be dry!
HOUSTON, TX
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
