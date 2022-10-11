Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
University of Connecticut
Huskies and Buckeyes End in Tie
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn Huskies skate to a tie vs. no.11 Ohio State Friday, October 14. Sophomore Logan Terness made a career high 43 total saves to keep the Buckeyes scoreless. From the first puck drop Ohio State attacked the Huskies peppering Logan Terness with shots. Terness and...
University of Connecticut
No. 13 FH Kicks Off Weekend With A WIn
STORRS, CT – The No. 13 UConn FH team (9-4, 4-1) rolled past BIG EAST opponent Villanova University (8-6, 1-4) on Friday afternoon. The Huskies and Wildcats remained scoreless through the first quarter of the game. Julia Bressler, the freshman from Pennsylvania, quickly put the Huskies on top, 1-0, two minutes into the second quarter.
University of Connecticut
MSOC mounts comeback over Maine at Fort Kent
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn men's soccer team beat the Maine at Fort Kent Bengals, 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Morrone Stadium. Sophomore forward, Okem Chime, scored two goals for the Huskies in the second half. The Bengals stunned the Huskies in the 5th minute scoring the opening goal off...
University of Connecticut
For UConn Running Back Group, Rosa Is Next Man Up
As the UConn football program has fought through the adversity of numerous injuries in 2022, the team's running back group has embraced the next-man-up mentality. It began with a fractured elbow to UConn sophomore Brian Brewton. Then, it was a shoulder separation for Nathan Carter. Devontae Houston has had to persevere through various nagging injuries this season, including his latest, a sprained ankle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Connecticut
WSOC Hosts DePaul and Butler on Women's Weekend
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (6-5-1, 2-3 BIG EAST) hosts a big home weekend with dates against DePaul on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. and Butler on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. The Huskies will welcome home many alumnae on Sunday's game against Butler as...
University of Connecticut
Parker Leads Huskies Past Villanova
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team fought from behind in set four to take home the victory Thursday afternoon. Senior Caylee Parker finished with 16 total kills to help take home the win. UConn started the game firing on all cylinders and never looked back....
University of Connecticut
Huskies Headed to UVA for Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's cross country team will head to the University of Virginia for the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational on Saturday morning in their final competition before the 2022 BIG EAST Championship at the end of the month. The Huskies will line up for the 5K...
University of Connecticut
Huskies set for Mid Week Matchup Vs. Wildcats
STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's volleyball team is set for a midweek matchup against BIG EAST foe Villanova on Thursday October 13 at noon. UConn enters the matchup against Villanova posting a 7-10 overall record and a 1-5 record in Big East action. The Huskies are coming off a 1-1 weekend in which they pushed no.21 Creighton to five sets and beat Xavier University in four sets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Connecticut
No.13 FH Prepares For 'Women In Athletics Weekend' Matchups
The No. 13 Huskies field hockey team will host two games in what is sure to be an exciting "UConn Women in Athletics" weekend on campus in Storrs, CT. The team will open the weekend against Villanova on Friday, October 14 at 1 p.m. at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex, followed by a game against Boston College on Sunday, October 16 at 1 p.m.
University of Connecticut
UConn Women In Athletics Celebration: Pioneering Athletics Administrator Reflects on Progress – and Goals Still to Be Reached
STORRS, Conn. - Barbara Johnson, the famous literary critic, and translator, once said that "change is a process, not an event." As the collegiate athletics world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, that notion of positive, lasting change taking time continues to ring true. Pat Meiser, whose unique experience...
University of Connecticut
UConn Receives Historic Gift To Support New Student-Athlete Success Center
Dr. Trisha M. Bailey, a 1999 UConn graduate and member of the cross country and track & field teams, has committed a significant lead gift toward the construction of a state-of-the-art student-athlete performance and academic support center on the Storrs campus. The gift represents the largest cash contribution ever received...
Comments / 0