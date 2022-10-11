The No. 13 Huskies field hockey team will host two games in what is sure to be an exciting "UConn Women in Athletics" weekend on campus in Storrs, CT. The team will open the weekend against Villanova on Friday, October 14 at 1 p.m. at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex, followed by a game against Boston College on Sunday, October 16 at 1 p.m.

