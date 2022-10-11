ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals loving their new indoor facility

The Cincinnati Bengals made pretty big news this offseason when they announced their intention to have an indoor practice facility ready for the 2022 season. It was one of the loudest criticisms launched at the franchise to try and prove the cheap narrative that has lingered with the front office.
Bengals coach makes one of the most bizarre statements of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals are hitting the road to take on the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Cincinnati will be facing old friend Andy Dalton as Jameis Winston is still working his way back from injury. Dalton spent nine seasons with the Bengals after being selected by Cincinnati in the second...
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
The Cowboys just gave their fans something else to hope for

The Dallas Cowboys have thrown fans a curveball this Friday. The latest news leaves the fanbase hoping for a little extra on top of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys Nation is aware this defense can win the team the game even without its starting quarterback. But the door...
How New Orleans is actually turning the season around, quietly

Despite injuries playing a part in the New Orleans Saints (2-3) slow start. It appears as though those troubles are behind them. In the last six quarters, the apathetic Saints’ offense is rolling. It’s produced the following: Fifty-seven points, 700 yards (308 rushing and five touchdowns on 64 carries,...
Saints receive great news about a rookie on Thursday

The New Orleans Saints suffered a terrifying injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks. On a touchdown catch, rookie wideout Chris Olave landed hard on his head and appeared to be knocked out. He was removed from the game for a concussion. Luckily, his health seems to be headed in...
atozsports.com

Hey Buffalo! Win $200 When You Bet $5 On Bills vs. Chiefs

Football season is in full swing, which means it’s time to get those Buffalo Bills bets placed. And we’ve got a deal that will help you collect some extra cash!. Finally, place a $5 bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs moneyline and get $200 back if your team wins!
Numbers Never Lie. The Buffalo Bills Should Win; BIG

The Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). A rivalry renewed. Again. With the exception of a handful of teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens or LA Chargers, the AFC has and will continue to come down to this matchup. Once again, these two AFC powers face...
The Athletic mocks Titans over WR struggles

A recent article from Bo Wulf of The Athletic is mocking the Tennessee Titans for their recent WR struggles. The article, published by Wulf earlier this week, went over updated NFL power rankings for Week 6 while simultaneously proposing a trade idea for all 32 teams. When it came to...
