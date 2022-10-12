ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The Guardian

Men’s Rugby League World Cup: group-by-group preview

Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.
The Independent

Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane

The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
NBC Connecticut

How Telemundo Deportes Is Bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar

How Telemundo Deportes is bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Thanksgiving will be full of football this year. Not only does the NFL have three matchups in store. The original football will take center stage when World Cup matches are held on Turkey Day for the first time in history.
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Aussie-powered Scotland aim for upsets

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Rugby League has links to Scotland that go back more than a hundred years. Celtic Park hosted the touring Australians in 1909 and Hearts' Tynecastle ground hosted a Test match between Australia and England two years later.
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: BBC Sport pundits on 'game-changing' tournament

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. "Inspirational", "a game-changer" and "something very powerful"; we asked our pundits for their verdicts on the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
one37pm.com

Budweiser and Vayner3 Unveil NFT Collection: Budverse x FIFA World Cup

Budweiser’s exclusive NFT Collection, Budverse X FIFA World Cup™, is now available for fans of legal drinking age to purchase and mint at Budweiser.com/nft. From October 14 until December 18, fans of legal drinking age can purchase and mint the Live Scoreboard NFT for a specific FWC-participating country that will seamlessly transition from a penalty kick mini-game into a live, real-time score tracker once gameplay begins. The NFT will track the progress for the holder’s specific country chosen at the time of mint and follow the team throughout the World Cup.
hypebeast.com

FIFA Collaborates With Global Artists for 2022 World Cup "Spotlight: Your Dreams" Campaign

Fans can also submit their artwork for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The 2022 World Cup which takes place in Qatar is only a month away. To celebrate the global sports event, FIFA has collaborated with eight emerging artists from different parts of the world to launch the “Spotlight: Your Dreams” campaign. The artworks produced by these global creatives for the games are inspired by the unifying symbolism of the World Cup’s Jules Rimet Trophy.
The Guardian

Wallaroos brim with confidence after belying amateur status at Rugby World Cup

For half an hour, romance had trumped realism. As Australia romped to a 17-0 lead over New Zealand, with 19-year-old Bienne Terita scoring two tries in only her second Test, and the evergreen Sharni Williams cutting holes in midfield in her fourth World Cup, we began to wonder if maybe, just maybe, conventional wisdom could be suspended and give way to something magical.
Yardbarker

Qatar World Cup to feature sober zones for drunk fans

Football supporters who have had a little too much to drink during the upcoming FIFA World Cup held in Qatar will encounter a unique experience. Per Sky News (h/t ESPN and Omar Garrick of The Athletic), Qatar’s World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater confirmed on Thursday that the tournament will have special zones available to allow drunken fans to sober up.
Yardbarker

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Namibia's David Wiese targeting repeat of Super 12 appearance

Namibia all-rounder David Weise is targeting a repeat of the team's Super 12 success at the last T20 World Cup when they line up for this year's showpiece in Australia, which starts on Sunday. The Eagles were shock qualifiers from the first round at the Covid-delayed tournament in United Arab...
