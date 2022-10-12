Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.

