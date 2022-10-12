Read full article on original website
Men’s Rugby League World Cup: group-by-group preview
Previous best: Runners-up (1975, 1995, 2017) The good news for the hosts? Australia and New Zealand are on the opposite side of the draw. The bad news? They’re in a group with the hugely fancied Samoans, against whom they kick off the tournament in Newcastle on Saturday. Win that and they will be confident of making the semi-finals at least with minimum fuss. Lose it and there’s the prospect of facing Tonga in the quarter-finals. The form of breakthrough youngsters such as Jack Welsby and Dom Young will be key to how a new-look England fares.
Where Is the FIFA World Cup 2022? All the Host Venues and Stadiums
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. There have been eight stadiums built for the soccer spectacular.
Rugby League World Cup ‘a long time coming’ for England coach Shaun Wane
The waiting is over for Shaun Wane, who will finally get the chance to coach internationally on the main stage when the 2021 World Cup kicks off in Newcastle on Saturday.The treble Grand Final-winning Wigan boss has endured a frustrating time since his appointment, initially on a two-year deal, as the successor to Australian Wayne Bennett in February 2020.A month later the Covid pandemic struck which put paid to the Ashes Series in the autumn of that year and forced the postponement of the World Cup.Wane, whose contract was extended by 12 months to take in the delayed tournament, has...
NBC Connecticut
How Telemundo Deportes Is Bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar
How Telemundo Deportes is bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Thanksgiving will be full of football this year. Not only does the NFL have three matchups in store. The original football will take center stage when World Cup matches are held on Turkey Day for the first time in history.
NFL・
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Aussie-powered Scotland aim for upsets
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Rugby League has links to Scotland that go back more than a hundred years. Celtic Park hosted the touring Australians in 1909 and Hearts' Tynecastle ground hosted a Test match between Australia and England two years later.
Australia rallies, beats Scotland at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Lori Cramer kicked the conversion of Ashley Masters’ 74th-minute try Saturday as Australia rallied from 12-0 down at halftime to beat Scotland 14-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Later, England and France will meet in the first clash of heavyweights at the tournament. The United States played...
Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European clubs leading into the World Cup, players from Argentina's opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event
Soccer-Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
MADRID (Reuters) - Former Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo thinks that although the pressure will be on Neymar to deliver for his country at next month’s World Cup in Qatar, he will be supported by the best team mates of his international career so far.
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matildas Women's World Cup draw scenarios 2023: Best and worst possible groups for Australia
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand with the Matildas hoping to be genuine contenders for the title. Australia have often fallen short of expectations at Women's World Cups and have never made it past the quarter-finals. In 2019, the Matildas were knocked out...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: BBC Sport pundits on 'game-changing' tournament
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. "Inspirational", "a game-changer" and "something very powerful"; we asked our pundits for their verdicts on the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.
Gary Lineker hopes male gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime. The former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.
Arsenal and Man Utd face losing South American stars for Premier League clash as Conmebol ask Fifa for early release
PREMIER LEAGUE clubs could be without their South American stars for the final match before the World Cup as Conmebol requested they were allowed an early release. Conmebol, the equivalent of Uefa for South America, made a formal request to Fifa to grant their players are free to link up with the squad from Wednesday, November 9.
UEFA・
one37pm.com
Budweiser and Vayner3 Unveil NFT Collection: Budverse x FIFA World Cup
Budweiser’s exclusive NFT Collection, Budverse X FIFA World Cup™, is now available for fans of legal drinking age to purchase and mint at Budweiser.com/nft. From October 14 until December 18, fans of legal drinking age can purchase and mint the Live Scoreboard NFT for a specific FWC-participating country that will seamlessly transition from a penalty kick mini-game into a live, real-time score tracker once gameplay begins. The NFT will track the progress for the holder’s specific country chosen at the time of mint and follow the team throughout the World Cup.
hypebeast.com
FIFA Collaborates With Global Artists for 2022 World Cup "Spotlight: Your Dreams" Campaign
Fans can also submit their artwork for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The 2022 World Cup which takes place in Qatar is only a month away. To celebrate the global sports event, FIFA has collaborated with eight emerging artists from different parts of the world to launch the “Spotlight: Your Dreams” campaign. The artworks produced by these global creatives for the games are inspired by the unifying symbolism of the World Cup’s Jules Rimet Trophy.
MLS・
Wallaroos brim with confidence after belying amateur status at Rugby World Cup
For half an hour, romance had trumped realism. As Australia romped to a 17-0 lead over New Zealand, with 19-year-old Bienne Terita scoring two tries in only her second Test, and the evergreen Sharni Williams cutting holes in midfield in her fourth World Cup, we began to wonder if maybe, just maybe, conventional wisdom could be suspended and give way to something magical.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
MLS・
Yardbarker
Qatar World Cup to feature sober zones for drunk fans
Football supporters who have had a little too much to drink during the upcoming FIFA World Cup held in Qatar will encounter a unique experience. Per Sky News (h/t ESPN and Omar Garrick of The Athletic), Qatar’s World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater confirmed on Thursday that the tournament will have special zones available to allow drunken fans to sober up.
Yardbarker
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Namibia's David Wiese targeting repeat of Super 12 appearance
Namibia all-rounder David Weise is targeting a repeat of the team's Super 12 success at the last T20 World Cup when they line up for this year's showpiece in Australia, which starts on Sunday. The Eagles were shock qualifiers from the first round at the Covid-delayed tournament in United Arab...
