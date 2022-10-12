Abortion, gun control hot topics in District 25 candidate forum

Related
Trump-backed PA GOP candidate Doug Mastriano pushed to charge women who get abortions with murder
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) A newly unearthed 2019 interview with Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reveals that he advocated charging women with murder if they get abortions. NBC...
Majority of Hispanic voters oppose candidates who support abortion bans: Poll
A majority of Hispanic voters overwhelmingly oppose restrictions on abortion access and say they would not support a candidate who supports a federal abortion ban, according to recent polling.
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Biden says he's not going to 'sit by' and let Republicans enact 'extreme policies' on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to "sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies" when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
WNDU
Indiana Supreme Court’s hold on abortion ban may be big part of fuel driving early voters to the polls
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that prevents the state from enforcing an abortion ban while it decides if the ban violates the constitution and state laws. The law had previously been blocked by a judge a week after it took effect due...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
GOP Logic: Candidate Promises ‘True Choices’ for Women, Then Pledges to Uphold Near-Total Abortion Ban
Kari Lake, the GOP nominee running for Arizona governor, said she wants to give women “true choices” when it comes to abortion — right before she pledged to uphold an abortion ban in the state. “We need to draw the line somewhere,” the candidate said during an...
Local groups react after Judge blocks Ohio abortion law as lawsuit continues
Both Women's March Cleveland and Right to Life of Northeast Ohio reacted after a Hamilton County Court Judge granted a preliminary injunction to keep Ohio’s abortion ban blocked indefinitely.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on Ohio’s near total ban on abortions presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists at a hearing Friday. Abortion providers represented by the ACLU of Ohio have challenged the law, which bans most abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, as a violation of state constitutional provisions guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law through Oct. 12. He next must decide whether to extend that stay while the lawsuit proceeds. The testimony he heard Friday varied little from existing arguments on both sides of the abortion debate.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The final Wisconsin U.S. Senate debate between Johnson, Barnes will center on abortion. Here are their views.
The two candidates for U.S. Senate agree on one thing on the issue of abortion — their opponent is a radical extremist. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is coming under fire for co-sponsoring a so-called "personhood" amendment in 2011, his first year in the Senate. A legal scholar says the proposal would have eliminated any exceptions for abortion, though Johnson disputes it.
KUOW
Abortion becomes big issue in Senate race between Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley
Election Day is less than a month away and one of the big issues driving voters to the polls, that has emerged within the past year, is the abortion debate. It's a top issue in Washington's U.S. Senate race. Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has been running an ad that tries to stake out a middle ground, following a series of other ads from incumbent Patty Murray that puts abortion center stage.
buzzfeednews.com
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
