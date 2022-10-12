Read full article on original website
WDSU
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
NEW ORLEANS — There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. It was announced this week that Louisiana Citizens' last-resort insurance will increase by 63%. WDSU Investigative Reporter Aubry Killion sat down with Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana residents could see flood insurance discounts
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through FEMA’s Community Rating System, or CRS, If their leaders take action. Community leaders met with FEMA officials to learn how to enroll in the program. “Your Parish or your city or your...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hurricane Ian hit Florida, but it will amplify Louisiana insurance crisis: Here's why
Hurricane Ian made its destructive landfall in Florida, but homeowners in Louisiana will also suffer the impact of the storm through even higher insurance costs and shrinking availability from an industry fleeing coastal regions throughout the USA. "Hurricane Ian will create further distress for the Louisiana marketplace and any other...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
10 Fast Facts You May Have Forgot About from Louisiana Studies
I took Louisiana Studies in 8th grade like most folks around my age did. In Junior High School... NOT Middle School! Now I don't want to just give my age away, but I graduated high school in 1992 if that helps you any. Ah yes, Louisiana Studies, an 8th grader's...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
fox8live.com
Insurance premium hikes cause concern more Louisiana homes will become unaffordable
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, prepares to impose a 63 percent increase on homeowners premiums Jan. 1, lawmakers are trying to entice more private companies to increase competition in the state. Until that happens, however, concerns are mounting that soaring insurance...
WDSU
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it has evidence that Black residents in an industrial section of Louisiana face an increased risk of cancer from a nearby chemical plant - and that state officials have let air pollution remain high and downplayed its threat.
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
fox8live.com
Commissioner, lawmakers feel new urgency to set up incentive program for Louisiana insurers
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - As the clock ticks toward Jan. 1, when a drastic new rate hike for Louisiana Citizens homeowner policies takes effect, the state’s insurance commissioner and lawmakers are scrambling to erect a program to incentivize other insurers to write policies in the state. Commissioner Jim Donelon...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%
LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
KTBS
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
wbrz.com
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
KTBS
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
One Of The Nation’s Top Haunted Homes Is Here In Louisiana
This Louisiana Plantation has had a long past of being one of the most paranormally active locations in America. The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana was built in 1796 by General David Bradford. The home survived the Civil War, but all of its furnishings and expensive accessories were stolen.
