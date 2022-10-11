ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

nftgators.com

Magic Eden Teams Up with Solana NFT Aggregator Platform Coral Cube

Magic Eden has collaborated with the Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. The partnership is part of the NFT marketplace’s expansion strategy. Coral Cube offers one of the fastest trading experiences on Solana. Magic Eden has announced a partnership with Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. Magic’s latest announcement...
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Metaverse Real Estate App Founder Turns Skeptical on Metaverse Real Estate

Among the many aphorisms for which Mark Twain is known, there’s one that comes to mind especially when thinking of recent developments in online spaces. “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Twain once said — a phrase that the rise of the metaverse could undermine ever so slightly. To be fair, that also depends on your definition of “land” — you could buy an entire planet’s worth of land in the metaverse, but you can’t physically stand on it.
REAL ESTATE
nftgators.com

KlayMeta: The All-In-One NFT Game Bringing Web3 Gaming to the Masses

KlayMeta has built an all-in-one gaming ecosystem for web3 gamers. The blockchain game developer has prioritised making fun games rather than unsustainable money-making tools. KlayMeta developers believe that building strong communities is the key to bringing success to web3 games. Blockchain games are widely seen as the future of gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
Felicia Day

