nftgators.com
Magic Eden Teams Up with Solana NFT Aggregator Platform Coral Cube
Magic Eden has collaborated with the Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. The partnership is part of the NFT marketplace’s expansion strategy. Coral Cube offers one of the fastest trading experiences on Solana. Magic Eden has announced a partnership with Solana-based NFT aggregator platform Coral Cube. Magic’s latest announcement...
Metaverse Real Estate App Founder Turns Skeptical on Metaverse Real Estate
Among the many aphorisms for which Mark Twain is known, there’s one that comes to mind especially when thinking of recent developments in online spaces. “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Twain once said — a phrase that the rise of the metaverse could undermine ever so slightly. To be fair, that also depends on your definition of “land” — you could buy an entire planet’s worth of land in the metaverse, but you can’t physically stand on it.
UK’s Financial Conduct Authority Hires Fintech Specialist Binu Paul as New Head of Digital Assets
Binu Paul announced his departure from the Financial Market Authority in September. He has more than 20 years of experience in the finance industry. He led FMA’s fintech efforts and previously supported its intelligence team. UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has hired Binu Paul, a former fintech specialist at...
KlayMeta: The All-In-One NFT Game Bringing Web3 Gaming to the Masses
KlayMeta has built an all-in-one gaming ecosystem for web3 gamers. The blockchain game developer has prioritised making fun games rather than unsustainable money-making tools. KlayMeta developers believe that building strong communities is the key to bringing success to web3 games. Blockchain games are widely seen as the future of gaming...
Kraken Hires Gemini’s Former Head of U.K. Blair Halliday as its New U.K. Managing Director
Blair Halliday announced his new role at Kraken today. He was previously Gemini’s U.K. managing director. He has vast experience as a chief compliance officer in global financial institutions. Crypto exchange Kraken has hired Gemini’s former U.K. managing director Blair Halliday for the same role in the company.
