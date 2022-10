If you’ve been contemplating adopting a furry family member but haven’t found the right match yet, there’s an event this weekend that might speed up your decision process. The Austin Animal Center is having its second annual Adoptober Fest, a huge, holiday-themed adoptathon that spills out to the front lawn of the facility. Adoptable dogs – arrayed in Halloween costumes, of course! – will be strutting their stuff on a runway escorted by their favorite volunteer or staff member. Meet-and-greets will follow, and if everyone is amenable, you can take your new four-footed pal home the same day. The event also features over 20 vendors plus an emcee and a DJ to top it off. Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (runway event starts at noon). 7201 Levander Loop.

