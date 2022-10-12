Read full article on original website
Western Front
BRIEF: Western gets national recognition as top-ranked master’s-granting university
Western Washington University was ranked 16th last month on Washington Monthly’s list of master’s-granting liberal arts colleges for its success in promoting public services and social mobility. According to its website, Washington Monthly ranks liberal arts colleges - “four year institutions that award almost exclusively bachelor’s degrees and...
Western Front
Lakewood kicks off with a splash
On Saturday, Oct. 8, Western Washington University's lakefront recreational facility, Lakewood, held its first seasonal kick-off event. The event featured various free activities on the water to help first-time visitors get excited about Lakewood. Lakewood Manager Nino Johnson said he believes Lakewood should be accessible and open to new students....
