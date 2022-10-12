Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis finished the season last Thursday in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 6 at home. The Wolves finished with three points with wins from Owen Lamz in Singles Flight 4 as he defeated Lake Orion’s Mantra Kaushal, 6-2, 6-0; Jose De Nigris and Lane Robison defeated Oxford’s Michael Duong and Brayden Travis on Doubles Flight 2, 6-0, 6-0; and Griffin Grava and Evan Pliska defeated Lake Orion’s Danny Matthis and Nicholas Heal, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. Bloomfield Hills finished as regional champions with 23 points for first place. Rochester Adams finished in second place, 13 points; and Rochester, third, 12 points; West Bloomfield, fourth, four points; Clarkston, fifth, three points; Lake Orion, sixth; one point; and Waterford United and Oxford tied for seventh.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO