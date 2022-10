Doris Jean (Garland) Frayer, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton on October 9, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 90. She was born in Ann Arbor on September 18, 1932 and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J . Frayer, on September 5, 1953.

