A Look Back for October 12, 2022
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Springfield’s new fire chief: Charles Oaks became the third Springfield Township Fire Department Chief, taking over for retired Marlan Hillman, who is Oaks’ father-in-law. His wife’s grandfather was the original Springfield fire chief in 1947. Great Scot!:...
Doris Frayer, 90
Doris Jean (Garland) Frayer, formerly of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at her home in Canton on October 9, 2022, following a brief illness at the age of 90. She was born in Ann Arbor on September 18, 1932 and graduated from Ann Arbor High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald J . Frayer, on September 5, 1953.
State final bound
Clarkston High School junior Alexandria Lecureux is heading to the state championship after finishing second place overall at the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional 5 last Wednesday. The Clarkston Girls Varsity Golf team finished in fourth place with a total of 357. Lecureux finished with a 74. Katarina Fisher...
Clark shows his running force, breaking records
Lake Orion — Senior running back Ethan Clark hit one of his goals to be the leading rusher in Wolves’ history last Friday night in Clarkston Varsity Football’s victory over Lake Orion. Clark finished the night rushing 410 yards in the 45-41 win over the Dragons. The...
Fall finish on the courts
Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis finished the season last Thursday in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 6 at home. The Wolves finished with three points with wins from Owen Lamz in Singles Flight 4 as he defeated Lake Orion’s Mantra Kaushal, 6-2, 6-0; Jose De Nigris and Lane Robison defeated Oxford’s Michael Duong and Brayden Travis on Doubles Flight 2, 6-0, 6-0; and Griffin Grava and Evan Pliska defeated Lake Orion’s Danny Matthis and Nicholas Heal, 6-7, 6-1, 6-4. Bloomfield Hills finished as regional champions with 23 points for first place. Rochester Adams finished in second place, 13 points; and Rochester, third, 12 points; West Bloomfield, fourth, four points; Clarkston, fifth, three points; Lake Orion, sixth; one point; and Waterford United and Oxford tied for seventh.
Spikers continue lead in OAA Red
Oxford — Clarkston Varsity Volleyball remained undefeated in the OAA Red with a 3-0 win over Oxford last Thursday. The Wildcats hosted Flower Night in loving memory of Hana St. Juliana. “It was a super emotional night,” said Ali Smith, head coach. “It was an honor Oxford chose to...
