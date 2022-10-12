ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

nwsportsmanmag.com

Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase

A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse

An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Structure collapse at UI fraternity house injures four

MOSCOW — Four people were transported to Gritman Medical Center with injuries Saturday night after a structure collapse at a fraternity on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. According to the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, first responders received a report of a collapsed deck at Phi Kappa Tau on Idaho Avenue. When they arrived, they found an outside platform that was constructed had failed, injuring several individuals. Ambulances responded and four people were transported to Gritman. No other injuries were reported. An investigation into the incident will be conducted.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks

KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai

LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
LAPWAI, ID

