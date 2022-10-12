Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bridgewater-Raynham golf wins Southeast Conference Tournament
After winning the Southeast Conference title during the regular season, the Bridgewater-Raynham High golf team doubled down by winning the league tournament on Friday at Fall River Country Club. The Trojans had four golfers score in the 70s with captain Justin Peters taking first place overall with a 73. Jason Coughlin (76), Pat Concannon...
Friday Night Blitz: Hendricken-La Salle headlines Week 6
Week 6 of the high school football season featured a bout between two Division I powerhouses.
iBerkshires.com
Firth Scores to Lead Spartans Past Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Iris Firth scored midway through the second half Wednesday to give the Monument Mountain girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Chicopee. Lily Sprague set up Firth for her ninth goal of the season and the game-winner. Monument Mountain (7-3-2) goes to Monson on Thursday.
Predicting the winners for Week 6 of SouthCoast high school football
Each week during the high school football season, Sports Editor Laurie Los Lee will pick the winners.
Goodine and Briggs shine as late-game heroes for Middleboro in thrilling win over Rockland
ROCKLAND — Nate Goodine was just about to board the team bus after completing his postgame interview. Immersed in a pool of overjoyed teammates with their once-white now grass-stained jerseys in hand, he turned and politely asked the press to include “That was a dime!” when describing Jacob Briggs’ crucial touchdown throw.
Andover Townsman
Andover Sports Roundup: Kirn, Kiley run to cross country victories
Star senior Colin Kirn placed first overall as Andover beat Central Catholic (19-38), Methuen (19-40) and Tewksbury (15-46) last Wednesday. Peter Stubler (4th, 17:57) and Teddy Salamone (5th, 17:58) were the next in for the winners. GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY. Returning star Molly Kiley was the overall winner as Andover beat...
Chris Ferreira's clutch hat trick goes unanswered to salvage tie for Abington boys soccer
EAST BRIDGEWATER — Positioned to make the state tournament back-to-back seasons following an eight-year dry spell, the Abington High boys soccer team has come a long way. A microcosm of the stride, East Bridgewater's Mathias Floeck and Anthony Patete owned the first 43 minutes of a matchup Thursday afternoon to sink the Green Wave into a 3-0 deficit. But crunch time -- that belonged Abington's Chris Ferreira. ...
Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states
RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13
AGAWAM - With the win at the tip of its fingertips, No. 9 West Springfield set out to stop No. 7 Agawam on its final drive of the game, and Evan Villalongo made sure to deliver.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball wins eighth straight
The Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team picked up their eighth consecutive win on Friday with a 3-0 sweep (25-20 25-23 25-14) of Danvers. Grace Presswood and Ellen Swanson each had double-doubles for the Dolphins (12-3) in the win. Presswood had 15 kills and 18 assists, while Swanson had 10 kills and 15 digs. More: Barnstable still on top;...
Milford Cabinet
HB needs 2 OTs to clip Souhegan
HOLLIS BROOKLINE 1, SOUHEGAN 0 (2 OT) Ronan Finnegan scored with under three minutes left in the second overtime in snapped a three-game winless (0-2-1) streak. Finnegan was carried off the field by his teammates after he put the ball home following a failed Saber clear off a corner kick.
See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in newest MIAA tournament power ranking
The MIAA released its newest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln no longer undefeated after Chariho takes the win
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Previously undefeated Lincoln hosted Chariho for week six of high school football. Lincoln's winning streak was broken after Chariho secured the win with a final score of 7-6.
Live Coverage: Week 6 of Western Mass. High School Football
League matchups continue in Week 6 with a slate of games throughout Western Massachusetts. MassLive will have updates throughout the evening. Head to the bottom of the article for live coverage.
