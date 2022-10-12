The Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team picked up their eighth consecutive win on Friday with a 3-0 sweep (25-20 25-23 25-14) of Danvers. Grace Presswood and Ellen Swanson each had double-doubles for the Dolphins (12-3) in the win. Presswood had 15 kills and 18 assists, while Swanson had 10 kills and 15 digs. More: Barnstable still on top;...

DENNIS, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO