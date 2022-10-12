ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firth Scores to Lead Spartans Past Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. – Iris Firth scored midway through the second half Wednesday to give the Monument Mountain girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Chicopee. Lily Sprague set up Firth for her ninth goal of the season and the game-winner. Monument Mountain (7-3-2) goes to Monson on Thursday.
Andover Townsman

Andover Sports Roundup: Kirn, Kiley run to cross country victories

Star senior Colin Kirn placed first overall as Andover beat Central Catholic (19-38), Methuen (19-40) and Tewksbury (15-46) last Wednesday. Peter Stubler (4th, 17:57) and Teddy Salamone (5th, 17:58) were the next in for the winners. GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY. Returning star Molly Kiley was the overall winner as Andover beat...
The Enterprise

Chris Ferreira's clutch hat trick goes unanswered to salvage tie for Abington boys soccer

EAST BRIDGEWATER —  Positioned to make the state tournament back-to-back seasons following an eight-year dry spell, the Abington High boys soccer team has come a long way. A microcosm of the stride, East Bridgewater's Mathias Floeck and Anthony Patete owned the first 43 minutes of a matchup Thursday afternoon to sink the Green Wave into a 3-0 deficit. But crunch time -- that belonged Abington's Chris Ferreira. ...
Taunton Daily Gazette

Sports scores, stats for Thursday: B-P golf's Sirois qualifies for states

RECORD: 3-9-1 (3-8-1 Hockomock League) 'Tiger Bowl': Taunton football cruises to Hockomock crossover win over Oliver Ames. RECORD: 4-10 (2-8 Hockomock) HIGHLIGHTS: Set scores were 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26 and 14-16. Hayley Krockta led the way with 13 kills, 12 aces and 10 digs while Sayla DePina had 10 kills and a block, Anna Abouzeid had 23 assists, 10 aces and two kills and Mia Fernandes had 11 digs.
Cape Cod Times

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Dennis-Yarmouth volleyball wins eighth straight

The Dennis-Yarmouth High girls volleyball team picked up their eighth consecutive win on Friday with a 3-0 sweep (25-20 25-23 25-14) of Danvers. Grace Presswood and Ellen Swanson each had double-doubles for the Dolphins (12-3) in the win. Presswood had 15 kills and 18 assists, while Swanson had 10 kills and 15 digs.  More: Barnstable still on top;...
Milford Cabinet

HB needs 2 OTs to clip Souhegan

HOLLIS BROOKLINE 1, SOUHEGAN 0 (2 OT) Ronan Finnegan scored with under three minutes left in the second overtime in snapped a three-game winless (0-2-1) streak. Finnegan was carried off the field by his teammates after he put the ball home following a failed Saber clear off a corner kick.
