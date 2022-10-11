Read full article on original website
No. 25/22 Rhode Island Rallies To Beat No. 14/18 Elon 17-10
Kingston, R.I. – No. 25/22 Rhode Island overcame a halftime deficit to hand No. 14/18 Elon its first loss against an FCS team this year as the Phoenix fell 17-10 on the road Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd on Homecoming at Meade Stadium. Elon led 10-3 at...
Phoenix Earns 3-1 Road Win at Hofstra; Clinches Spot in CAA Tournament
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – In a matchup featuring the two teams tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association standings, the Elon University men's soccer team came out on top with a 3-1 road victory at Hofstra on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win earned the Phoenix (8-3-2, 5-1-1...
Elon Visits Hofstra for CAA Showdown on Saturday
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team is back on the pitch this Saturday, Oct. 15, for a Colonial Athletic Association showdown at Hofstra. Kickoff between the Phoenix and the Pride is set for 1 p.m. at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's match will...
Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary In Final Regular-Season Home Game
ELON, N.C. — Looking to stay in the hunt for the CAA regular-season title, the Elon women's soccer team welcomes William & Mary to Rudd Field on Sunday for its final regular-season home match. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Sitting at 8-5-2 overall and 4-3 in CAA play,...
Women’s Tennis Concludes Day 3 at ITA Carolina Regionals
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis completed play at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. In the round of 16 in the B1 singles draw, Shauna Galvin was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Wake Forest's Maryam Ahmad. Olivia Archer was defeated in the quarterfinals of the B2 singles draw by Emely Kahrs of Wofford.
Men’s Golf Heads to Raleigh for Wolfpack Intercollegiate This Weekend
ELON, N.C. – Fresh off a victory earlier this week at the seventh annual Phoenix Invitational, the Elon University men's golf team travels to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday. NC State is hosting the tournament at the 7,282-yard, par-72 Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Teams will...
