WINSTON SALEM, N.C. – The Elon University women's tennis completed play at the ITA Carolina Regionals on Saturday. In the round of 16 in the B1 singles draw, Shauna Galvin was defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Wake Forest's Maryam Ahmad. Olivia Archer was defeated in the quarterfinals of the B2 singles draw by Emely Kahrs of Wofford.

ELON, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO