vinlove.net
Climbing to the top of the tree to harvest ‘black gold’, farmers pocket thousands of dollars
During the season, about 300 households in Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang can earn thousands of dollars thanks to the old trees in the garden. That is a true story in Hoang Van commune (Hiep Hoa, Bac Giang).In Van Xuyen village, there are more than 300 households, every house has at least one ancient black oak tree in the garden. In the season, each tree can be harvested from several tens of kilograms to tens of kilograms of fruit.
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
Invasive stink bugs in WA, how to repel the smelly bugs and get them out of your home
Stink bugs have been invading Washington houses this fall. Here’s how to get rid of them.
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
archziner.com
7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
Can You Grow Tomatoes Indoors?
Tomatoes, the perennially popular "love apple," can not only be grown inside; they can do well indoors. So, here's how to grow your indoor tomato plants.
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
5 Clever Ways To Store The Seeds You Collect From Your Garden
Collecting seeds from your garden instead of buying them from the store can help you save money and make it easier to plant the varieties you love each year.
Q: My pothos houseplant’s leaves are quickly starting to yellow. What is causing this?
A: Same thing was happening to the ‘Devil’s ivy’ hanging over my garden tub. The amount of sunlight it was receiving hadn’t changed, and I was still watering it as needed. Remembering that I’ve had it in the same pot for about 4 years (the hanging basket it came in, as a matter of fact), I cringed to think what the roots looked like inside.
gardeningknowhow.com
Benefits Of Planting In Fall Vs. Spring Vegetable Plots
On the surface, it would make sense that the exact same veggies planted in both the spring and fall would perform the same. Yet, often they don’t. Many gardeners discover fall gardens produce higher yields of better quality produce. So why is fall better than spring for planting cool weather vegetables?
gardeningknowhow.com
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
How to keep your jack-o'-lantern from turning into moldy, maggoty mush before Halloween
For many Americans, pumpkins mean that fall is here. In anticipation, coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores start their pumpkin flavor promotions in late August, a month before autumn officially begins. And shoppers start buying fresh decorative winter produce, such as pumpkins and turban squash, in the hot, sultry days of late summer. But these fruits – yes, botanically, pumpkins and squash are fruits – don’t last forever. And they may not even make it to Halloween if you buy and carve them too early. As a plant pathologist, gardener and self-described pumpkin fanatic, I have both boldly succeeded and miserably...
An Expert Explains What To Plant In Fall For A Colorful Spring Garden – Exclusive
Fall often heralds the end of the traditional summer growing season, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong time to do some planting to prepare for spring.
The Amish Cook: Fall leaves and camping fun
The change of seasons leaves me spellbound. Stepping outside, I love drinking in the aroma of autumn as I gaze over the grove of young chestnuts and colorful trees beyond. The sky is a brilliant blue, and the weather is crisp enough for sweaters and jackets. The little boys have even been digging through our box of gloves and wearing them. (It’ll be a couple of months until I’m ready for that myself.)
Poultry farmers call for birds to be kept inside to combat bird flu
Chicken and egg producers call for housing order for poultry and captive birds to be extended across UK
modernfarmer.com
Why You Should Grow Almonds and Thyme Together
The secret to growing almonds while retaining healthy soil and mitigating the impacts of climate change may be as simple as adding a little thyme. According to a study conducted as a part of the Diverfarming project—a European initiative aimed at increasing sustainable farming and forestry, including crop diversification and low-input farming practices—adding rows of perennial plants such as thyme to almond orchards can simultaneously reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase soil carbon sequestration. The addition of thyme to the orchards also increased the productivity of the crop land.
