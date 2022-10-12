ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Clayton News Daily

Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Lula man renovates community baseball field

Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
LULA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens dedicates new rainbow crosswalk

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County officials celebrated the installation of a new landmark on Tuesday. Athens Pride and Queer Collective and the Athens-Clarke County unified government unveiled the city's new rainbow crosswalk. The crosswalk is at the intersection of College Avenue and Clayton Street in Athens' downtown. The Red &...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

UGA Homecoming Parade Will Close Down Athens Streets Friday

Downtown streets will be closed at 4 p.m. Friday for the University of Georgia homecoming parade. The parade starts at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and College avenues near City Hall, moving west on Hancock, south on Pulaski Street, east on Clayton Street, north on Thomas Street and west on Washington Street until ending at City Hall at 7 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Pizza chain born in the Midwest comes to DeKalb County

Drew Zorniger remembers that growing up in Ohio he was a frequent consumer of Donatos pizza. When he came to Atlanta to attend Emory University, he discovered Donatos was not available in Georgia. That is now changing as Midwestern chain Donatos recently announced plans to “grow its national footprint,” including opening dozens of locations in the Atlanta area.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

The Ark-Athens Providing Rent Assistance

Athenians struggling with rent hikes, and the threat of eviction, can to turn to a local organization for help. Athens nonprofit, The Ark has funds available to assist with rent. Lucy Hudgens is Executive Director of The Ark. She says the nonprofit is working with Family Promise and Advantage Behavioral...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Homecoming events to look forward to this week

Between midterms, internship applications and the ever-cooling weather, it’s a time of year when a lot of students need a pick-me-up. This week, the University of Georgia’s Homecoming festivities are calling Dawgs of all ages home to Athens to celebrate the special week’s 100th anniversary. The festivities...
ATHENS, GA
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star Alabama commits set to square off

Mill Creek and Buford will square off in a battle of the unbeatens Friday, and a pair of Alabama commits will collide in this highly-anticipated matchup. Caleb Downs and Mill Creek will travel to Buford to take on Justice Haynes and the Wolves Friday. Haynes and Downs are both verbally committed to Alabama, and both garner a five-star rating.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Red and Black

The Athens Frontline: Opioid Crisis

Your browser does not support the audio element. In our October episode, host Alander Rocha sits down with Grace Walton, news contributor and UGA freshman, to discuss her reporting on the opioid crisis in Athens. Walton shares what the community is doing to combat the epidemic and its challenges to accessing treatment in a time of increasing opioid use.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Man in Pikachu hat harasses, follows students to Bolton

Man in Pikachu hat harasses, follows students to Bolton. Officers with the University of Georgia Police Department spoke with a group of students at approximately 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 7 about being harassed and followed to Bolton Dining Commons, according to a report from UGAPD. The students told police that...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County School District launches anonymous tip line

Clarke County School District has launched a new anonymous tip line for CCSD community members to report security-related concerns to district and school officials. The CCSD Tip Line can also be utilized to acknowledge good deeds and achievements made by students and staff. The new safety system follows a growing...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Cedar Grove dominates in return to DeKalb

Georgia high school football’s reigning 3A state champion Cedar Grove Saints scored a 42-0 victory over Douglass High School behind a first half rout at Hallford Stadium on Oct. 12. The rare Wednesday-game was the Saints’ first game in DeKalb since 2021 and saw DeKalb’s leading passer—Cedar Grove sophomore...
ELLENWOOD, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WGAU

Local briefs: tax talk in Elberton, drive-by shooting in Gainesville

The Athens Downtown Development Authority meets this afternoon. It’s a 2 o’clock session in the Gameday Building on West Broad Street in downtown Athens. There is tax talk today in Elberton, with Elbert County Commissioners holding a joint session with the Bowman City Council to talk about sharing and dividing sales tax revenues. The meeting is set for 5:30 at the Elbert County Government Complex in Elberton.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens pedestrian killed in car crash

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating the county's 8th fatal motor vehicle crash of 2022. At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Oct. 13, ACCPD responded to the area of Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court where 34-year-old Carly Johnson was walking in the northbound lane of Cedar Shoals Drive and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling in the same direction.
ATHENS, GA

