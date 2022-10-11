Read full article on original website
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's nation-leading defense turns away Penn State in sweep
And some of the blocks were no-doubters, the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
HuskerExtra.com
Momentum? Confidence? On two-game win streak, Nebraska full steam ahead for Purdue
LINCOLN — It’s been a different sort of 24-hour rule for Nebraska in October. The policy has been in place for years: The Huskers get one day to live in the result of the game they just played. Then it’s a hard shift to preparing for the next one.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska men's basketball gains experience, now Huskers hope that translates to wins
MINNEAPOLIS — A younger and skinnier Sam Griesel celebrated his 19th birthday on the biggest stage of his life. Griesel remembered around 19,000 in attendance for North Dakota State’s NCAA tournament game against top-seeded Duke in 2019. As the Bison freshman sized up future pros Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish before the game, he wondered:
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Key to Nebraska beating Purdue? Keeping Casey Thompson upright
We’ve come to the suit-and-tie part of the job interview. Nebraska’s game at Purdue on Saturday feels like that place for Mickey Joseph, NU’s interim coach. Talented and seasoned opponent. Sold-out stadium at night. It’s the kind of game where the Mickey Wagon could bust a wheel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska cross country runner Alea Hardie already on fast track to Husker history
LINCOLN — Before every cross country race, Nebraska freshman Alea Hardie listens to “What If” by Matthew West. The lyrics “no regrets in the end” have become her motto. The routine has worked so far as Hardie became the first Husker to win three straight...
Comments / 0