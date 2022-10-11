ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's nation-leading defense turns away Penn State in sweep

And some of the blocks were no-doubters, the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska men's basketball gains experience, now Huskers hope that translates to wins

MINNEAPOLIS — A younger and skinnier Sam Griesel celebrated his 19th birthday on the biggest stage of his life. Griesel remembered around 19,000 in attendance for North Dakota State’s NCAA tournament game against top-seeded Duke in 2019. As the Bison freshman sized up future pros Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish before the game, he wondered:
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Shatel: Key to Nebraska beating Purdue? Keeping Casey Thompson upright

We’ve come to the suit-and-tie part of the job interview. Nebraska’s game at Purdue on Saturday feels like that place for Mickey Joseph, NU’s interim coach. Talented and seasoned opponent. Sold-out stadium at night. It’s the kind of game where the Mickey Wagon could bust a wheel.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Community Policy