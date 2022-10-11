Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum
Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
miamitimesonline.com
Commission votes to replace Virginia Key Beach Trust Board
In a 4 - 1 vote, Miami City Commissioners have made the controversial decision to alter the governing body of the Virginia Key Beach Trust after hearing from residents on the matter, as well as other agenda items, for hours on Thursday. Commissioners Christine King, Alex Diaz de la Portilla,...
Can Democrats unseat LaMarca, the last remaining Republican state lawmaker in Broward?
Is Chip LaMarca an independent-minded, principled, moderate-conservative, willing to oppose Republican legislative leaders in Tallahassee — and sometimes even break with Gov. Ron DeSantis? Or is he a far-right MAGA Republican who masquerades as a moderate in Broward but doesn’t truly represent his constituents’ views when he’s 450 miles away in the state capital? How voters answer those ...
cityofhomestead.com
Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration
WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
southdadenewsleader.com
Miami-Dade Schools Offer Wide Range of Opportunities for Students
Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) are one of the nation’s leaders in school choice options. When Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres made multiple “Meet and Greet” appearances throughout the county in March 2022, he emphasized that post-secondary education must include paths to good-paying jobs in technical and trades fields to enable graduates to go immediately to work with sustainable salaries and consider college later if they so choose. He also emphasized, “We want our schools to be the parents’ choice and to be the employer of choice.”
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
themiamihurricane.com
Miami dining: Casual restaurants with great atmospheres
In Miami, there are numerous dining options no matter where you are in the city, but it can be difficult to find a restaurant with amazing food and great ambiance. Luckily, The Miami Hurricane has compiled seven spots that meet both criteria. Café at Books & Books. Why limit...
Florida's governor 'very disappointed' in life sentence for Parkland shooter
Florida's governor on Thursday said Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz deserves to die, shortly after a Broward County jury recommended life in prison.
It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants
Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
Click10.com
Broward town official says she fears for safety after mayor texts her ‘homophobic’ video
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s town attorney says she fears for her safety after the mayor texted her a video she called “homophobic” and “misogynistic.”. It’s the latest development in an ongoing and highly-public feud between two top officials in the south Broward town of about 7,000 people.
Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year
Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
floridapolitics.com
Miami health care company wins state’s top startup company prize
Investors and dealmakers chose three companies to divide $100K in prize money from the state. A Miami health care company Wednesday won the state’s $40,000 innovation award aimed at providing startup companies with some rocket fuel to help get ideas off the ground. EVQLV, which also has a New...
Click10.com
Cars stranded when heavy rain floods streets in downtown Miami
MIAMI, Fla. – A heavy downpour flooded parts of downtown Miami late Thursday afternoon. The water just could not recede fast enough causing significant problems for drivers in downtown. Dozens of drivers were stranded in their cars on streets in Brickell and at various points along Biscayne Boulevard. “We...
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
‘A crime may have been committed’ in Parkland trial jury room, prosecutors say
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The deliberation room where 12 jurors decided the fate of confessed mass shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been a crime scene itself — a juror told prosecutors she was threatened by a fellow juror during deliberations. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave prosecutors permission Friday ...
