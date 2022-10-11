Read full article on original website
Providence faces consumer protection investigation in Oregon
The Oregon Justice Department has opened an investigation into Renton, Wash.-based Providence's financial practices, The Oregonian reported Oct. 13. The department's consumer protection arm is leading the civil investigation, a spokesperson told the news outlet. The spokesperson declined to provide details on the subject and scope of the investigation. Providence is the state's largest hospital group.
2 recent hospital, health system bankruptcy filings
In the last two weeks, a seven-hospital health system with facilities in California, Texas and Illinois, and a 90-bed acute care hospital in Pennsylvania have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:. 1. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System said it entered bankruptcy after rising costs and delayed payments from insurance plans...
OhioHealth, Cedars-Sinai and 8 other systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Altru Rehabilitation Hospital, based in Grand Forks, N.D.,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
Before CommonSpirit Health, 9 other healthcare ransomware attacks in 2022
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, said Oct. 12 that it was experiencing a ransomware attack that has led to EHR shutdowns and canceled appointments and procedures at its hospitals across the country. Here are nine other successful or attempted ransomware attacks on health systems and other...
7 organizations that got USDA grants for EHR upgrades
The U.S. Department of Agriculture gave out grants Oct. 12 to four health systems and three other organizations to make EHR improvements as part of a $110 million spending package to boost rural healthcare. 1. Potsdam, N.Y.-based St. Lawrence Health System got $10 million to implement a countywide EHR. 2....
5 updates on prior authorization
From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
Hospital hires firm to review surgery program after physician's 21 malpractice settlements
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., has hired Pittsburgh-based law firm Horty Springer & Mattern to conduct an "independent, external review" of its cardiac surgery program. The move comes after the hospital allegedly protected a surgeon with 21 malpractice settlements. The firm will evaluate the safety and quality of the...
Ohio hospitals have cut more than 2,000 jobs since July
Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced Oct. 12 that it is cutting 443 administrative jobs, the latest in a series of cuts from hospitals across Ohio that have eliminated more than 2,000 positions in recent months. The following four hospitals and health systems have announced cuts since July:. July 5: Toledo-based ProMedica...
New Mexico residents to vote on new $36M pediatric psychiatric center
The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque is seeking a $36 million general obligation bond for a new pediatric psychiatric center, which the city's residents will vote on this November, KOB4 reported Oct. 12. Voters will be asked to approve more beds, a new therapeutic design and funding. The new...
