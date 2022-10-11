Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKU Athletics
Hilltoppers Complete Regular Season Races
MONTEVALLO, Ala. – WKU Cross Country completed their final regular season meet of the 2022 fall season, running in the Blazer Classic Friday morning, hosted by UAB. Collegiate teams across the south, both the men and women finished up in 10th place at the University of Montevallo Cross Country Course.
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Win Second Straight with 1-0 Victory Against FAU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer (6-5-3, 3-2-1 C-USA) got an early lead and held on to it against Florida Atlantic (7-6-3, 3-3-1) on Thursday for its second straight win. "I thought we played a tremendous first half and I thought they came out really hungry in the second half and really put the pressure on us," said head coach Jason Neidell. "It was kind of a bend don't break motto in the second half, but we absorbed a lot of pressure. I'm really happy for our kids and how hungry they played and how hard they defended, particularly in the second half."
WKU Athletics
WKU Baseball Finishes Fall Action Strong
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Baseball concluded its fall season tonight against Team Ontario. The bout was rescheduled to begin at 3 p.m. due to incoming weather, but was delayed until 6 p.m., the original start time, because of a thunderstorm. All 14 innings were played and saw 10...
WKU Athletics
WKU to Wrap up Regular Season in Alabama
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Men's and Women's Cross Country programs at WKU will travel down to Montevallo, Alabama to compete in the Blazer Classic, hosted by UAB, Friday Oct. 14. The annual race will be held at the University of Montevallo Cross Country Course, just south of Birmingham....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKU Athletics
WKU Soccer Hosts Florida Atlantic on Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer returns home to host two matches this week with Florida Atlantic coming to town on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match and then the Lady Toppers take on UAB on Sunday at 1 p.m. Game Info. WKU (5-5-3, 2-2-1 C-USA) vs. Florida Atlantic...
Comments / 0