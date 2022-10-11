BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer (6-5-3, 3-2-1 C-USA) got an early lead and held on to it against Florida Atlantic (7-6-3, 3-3-1) on Thursday for its second straight win. "I thought we played a tremendous first half and I thought they came out really hungry in the second half and really put the pressure on us," said head coach Jason Neidell. "It was kind of a bend don't break motto in the second half, but we absorbed a lot of pressure. I'm really happy for our kids and how hungry they played and how hard they defended, particularly in the second half."

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO