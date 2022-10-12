ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Biden Creates First National Monument Of Presidency In Colorado

By Chris D'Angelo
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated Camp Hale, a World War II-era military training site, and the nearby Tenmile Range as America’s newest national monument, bringing more than 50,000 federal acres under a new set of protections that will bar new mining, drilling and other development.

Located in central Colorado, Camp Hale is where the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained soldiers to ski and rock climb in preparation for deployment to Italy during World War II. The Army shuttered the site in 1965, and it has become a destination for hikers and campers as part of the White River National Forest.

Tenmile Range, which runs north to south between the resort towns of Breckenridge and Copper Mountain, is home to more than a dozen high-elevation peaks that served as a training ground for the 10th Mountain Division.

Biden signed a proclamation establishing Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to the historic military site on Wednesday.

“When you think about the natural beauty of Colorado and the history of our nation, you find it here,” Biden said at the signing ceremony. “Soaring peaks and steep canyons. Black bears, bald eagles, moose, mountain lions, waterfalls, pristine rivers, alpine lakes, the scent of wildflowers at the right time of the year, and the stunning backdrop of ski slopes and iconic trails. These treasured lands tell the story of America.”

Biden previously restored three national monuments that his predecessor dismantled, but this will be his first designation as president. The site will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service and span nearly 54,000 acres — an area larger than Washington, D.C.

The administration separately took the first step on Wednesday toward establishing a 20-year ban on all new drilling and mining activity across an additional 225,000 acres in Thompson Divide, also located in the White River National Forest.

The effort comes just weeks after Democratic leaders in Colorado urged Biden to use his executive authority to preserve Colorado lands amid roadblocks to passing a conservation package through a divided Senate.

“With every passing year, there are fewer World War II veterans who trained at Camp Hale left to tell their story, which is why it is so important that we protect this site now,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) said in a statement ahead of Biden’s visit. “This designation and the administration’s efforts to protect the Thompson Divide enjoy broad, bipartisan support from Coloradans, and testify to the hard work of local leaders and groups, who have worked for years to preserve this vital part of our history and our landscapes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DzOh_0iVYaami00
Camp Hale, the former home of the Army's 10th Mountain Division, has gained new federal protections as part of America's newest national monument.

For years, conservation and environmental groups in Colorado have pushed for more protections to ensure that the preservation of Camp Hale’s history and outdoor recreation opportunities for the public take priority over extractive interests like mining, timber felling and drilling for oil.

Many of those organizations cheered Wednesday’s designation, calling it a major step toward Biden’s campaign promise to shield more wild lands from development in order to combat climate change and biodiversity loss, as well as to create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors.

“Communities of Color in Colorado and across the country are too often denied access to the majestic outdoor spaces that make our country rich and beautiful,” Lydia Parker, executive director of Hunters of Color, said in a statement. “By expanding our national parks and monuments, we expand access to these communities.”

Nancy Kramer is president of the 10th Mountain Division Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring the legacy of division soldiers. Her father, William Robertson, was a medic in the 10th Mountain Division.

“This is going to be one of the more diverse monuments, and I think that’s what makes it really significant,” she said, noting that the camp and the surrounding area are rich in military and Indigenous history, ecologically important landscapes and outdoor recreation opportunities.

“If you look at the 129 monuments, there’s a lot of similar landscapes and stories,” she added. “That’s what’s cool about this — it’s different, and there’s not many that get close to what this speaks to.”

The public supports the protection of wild lands by wide margins, according to a July poll released by the Center for Western Priorities. Some 90% of respondents from Western states said national public lands, parks and wildlife were important to them, with 81% saying those issues influence how they vote.

But polarization in Congress has made it more difficult to designate lands as federally protected wilderness areas in recent years.

Members of Congress from Colorado have tried several times over more than a decade to win greater protections for Camp Hale. A 2011 bill directing the Department of the Interior to study whether to turn it over to the National Park Service went nowhere.

Over its last two sessions, Democratic members of the Colorado delegation have pushed a bill — the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act — that would create new wilderness areas in the state and turn the 30,000 acres surrounding Camp Hale into the country’s first “National Historic Landmark.”

But without support from Republicans, the bill floundered. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) opposed the measure, calling it a “land grab” championed by “leftists and extremists.”

Kramer got emotional talking about the long road to Wednesday’s monument announcement.

“We’re thrilled and excited and so grateful for the recognition,” she said. “This is a lot of years of work, and most of the veterans are gone now, and they’ve always wanted to see it preserved. This is the time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3vhU_0iVYaami00
Richard Over, a member of the 10th Mountain Division, trains at Camp Hale in Colorado in the early 1940s for military duty in Alaska and Italy.

The Antiquities Act of 1906 gives the president broad authority to designate national monuments on existing federal lands to protect unique landscapes and cultural heritage. Biden’s actions Wednesday will effectively salvage key portions of the deadlocked Colorado bill.

“In the end, voters don’t care about how land gets protected,” said Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities. “They just want to see it protected.”

Days after taking office, the Biden administration targeted an ambitious goal of conserving at least 30% of American public lands by 2030. While administration officials have yet to settle on a definition for what they mean by “conserve,” advocates for wild lands generally view federally designated wilderness areas as the gold standard.

Wilderness areas don’t allow motorized vehicles, mountain bikes, oil and gas drilling or mineral extraction. They can, however, permit cattle and sheep grazing.

The administration is under increasing pressure to establish new monuments — something Biden promised to do on the campaign trail. Nearly two years into his term, the administration is finally starting to make good on that promise. Along with Camp Hale, it appears to be eyeing several other sites for future designation.

Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland visited Avi Kwa Ame, or Spirit Mountain, in September — a site in southern Nevada that several Native American tribes consider sacred.

A coalition of tribes and environmentalists have proposed a sweeping national monument that would link the mountain to other protected lands. Large swaths of contiguous land protect biodiversity more effectively than isolated chunks.

Haaland also visited the Castner Range — another proposed national monument — outside El Paso, Texas, in March.

Comments / 29

GPTexas
3d ago

Hey Joey, after your photo op in Colorado will you please come to the Texas border. We’ve had a disaster going on here since you were elected but you remain ignorant about it.

Reply(6)
13
Robert Dougherty
3d ago

Biden is making history with the highest crime, highest inflation, highest fuel costs, highest energy costs, highest amount of Illegal Aliens crossing the border, highest amount of wasted taxes, highest amount of citizens fired by a president, highest amount of lies.. highest amount of hand shakes with invisible people...

Reply(6)
7
terre
3d ago

Waste of tax payer money. No more monuments they will just get ripped down and destroyed anyway

Reply
6
