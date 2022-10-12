Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. Crude Stockpiles Surge on Reserve Releases; Distillates Draw Down - EIA
(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks rose by nearly 10 million barrels last week after another big release from government reserves, while distillate inventories fell sharply, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels in the week to Oct. 7 to 439.1 million barrels, data...
US News and World Report
Biden Signals New Effort to Lower Gasoline Prices Next Week
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that U.S. gasoline prices remain too high and that he will have more to say about lowering the cost next week. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury's Yellen Says CPI Data Shows More Work Needed to Control Inflation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that higher than expected U.S. consumer price index inflation data shows that "we have more work to do" to control inflation and the Biden administration was committed to taking steps to lower costs for Americans. "As I said earlier...
US News and World Report
Wholesale Inflation Rose Higher Than Expected in September on a Rise in Costs for Services
In yet another sign inflation continues to spread throughout the economy, wholesale prices rose 0.4% in September, more than expected, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. The increase compares to a 0.3% increase in August. For the 12-month period, the producer price index rose 8.5%, compared to 8.7%...
US News and World Report
UK's Truss Sacrifices Finance Minister, Scraps Tax Plan in Fight to Survive
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country. Kwarteng said he had resigned at Truss's request after...
US News and World Report
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
Tesla Broke Its Monthly Sales Record in China -- but It Hasn't Caught Up to This Automaker Just Yet
Tesla still isn't the largest automaker in China, but investors may want to focus on the company's margins instead.
US News and World Report
When Chinese Protesters Came up Against Xi's Security Machine
BEIJING (Reuters) - Jack Yao, a Chinese Communist Party member, never wanted to be an activist. Having escaped rural poverty and joined Beijing's middle classes through decades of study and work, he saw himself as a patriotic poster child of the party's successful rule. Yet the 43-year-old's life has been...
US News and World Report
Global Finance Leaders Single Out China as Barrier to Faster Debt Relief
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Western countries this week ratcheted up their criticism of China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, as the main obstacle to moving ahead with debt restructuring agreements for the growing number of countries unable to service their debts. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that high...
US News and World Report
Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russia Is Prepared to Quit Black Sea Grains Deal, Writes to UN With Demands
GENEVA (Reuters) -Moscow has submitted concerns to the United Nations about an agreement on Black Sea grain exports, and is prepared to reject renewing the deal next month unless its demands are addressed, Russia's Geneva U.N. ambassador told Reuters on Thursday. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey...
US News and World Report
Russia's Novak Says Moscow Ready to Begin Investigation of Nord Stream Incidents
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia is ready to begin an investigation of the recent incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines. Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Novak also said that oil and gas production at the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas...
US News and World Report
Russian Copper Builds up in LME Warehouses -Sources
LONDON (Reuters) - Significant volumes of unwanted Russian-origin copper have been deposited in London Metal Exchange approved warehouses in Germany, the Netherlands and Taiwan since the middle of September, two sources familiar with the matter said. Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian banks and wealthy individuals connected to President Vladimir...
US News and World Report
Lula Lead Narrows to Less Than 5 Points in Brazil Election - AtlasIntel Survey
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to less than 5 percentage points, according to a new opinion survey published on Thursday by pollster AtlasIntel. In its first poll since the first-round vote on Oct. 2, pollster AtlasIntel...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Xi Bangs the Drums
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. After a wild day on world markets on Thursday - the long-awaited turnaround or yet another bear market rally? - the focus in Asia turns to China. Beijing releases a raft of key economic data on...
