Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Google, Santander team up on cloud software
Google Cloud and $147 billion Banco Santander recently unveiled Dual Run, a solution that simplifies the migration of legacy mainframe systems to the cloud. Dual Run is built on Madrid-based Santander’s technology and enables parallel processing, which allows customers to run workloads on existing mainframes as well as Google Cloud, perform real-time testing, and gather […]
bankautomationnews.com
US Bank drives tech-led partnerships in Q3
U.S. Bank more than doubled the number of its tech-led partnerships in the third quarter. “Through the third quarter, new tech-led partnerships year to date were 2.5 times the number of new partnerships we had acquired in the entire year of 2019, and these partnerships are continuing to grow,” said Terry Dolan, vice chair and […]
bankautomationnews.com
Bank of America launches CashPro API update
Bank of America has built and launched an expanded CashPro Payment API this week to give clients more options to process transactions in multiple countries at any time of day. “Through a single API implementation, the bank’s Cash Pro Payment API connects clients to over 350 payment types across 38 global markets,” Meg Garand, head […]
bankautomationnews.com
U.S. consumers embrace digital banking
Banking customers are embracing digital platforms to access their accounts and pay their bills, and more than one-third are looking to adopt digital banking as their primary form of banking within the next six to 12 months, according to a recent poll conducted by $139 billion KeyBank. Thirty-six percent of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
bankautomationnews.com
JPMorgan Chase bumps up tech spend
JPMorgan Chase Bank increased its technology spend in the third quarter as the bank continued its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to help mitigate risk and potential losses in the face of economic uneasiness. “There are a lot of uncertainties today,” Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said today during the bank’s Q3 earnings call. Although the […]
bankautomationnews.com
Farmers taps Teslar to automate lending ops
Farmers State Bank is partnering with Teslar Software to automate its commercial lending operations. The $81 million bank plans to first leverage Teslar’s indirect lending solution to better manage exceptions and past due loans before adding other modules over time, according to a release. “Our bank has steadily grown over the past decade, and it […]
bankautomationnews.com
Fintech Funding: GoHenry raises $55M
Fintech GoHenry, which provides pre-paid debit cards and a financial education app for children, on Wednesday announced it has raised $55 million in a series B funding round and plans to expand into new markets with new features. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia joined the latest funding round with new capital from Italian fintech […]
bankautomationnews.com
Wells Fargo continues digital focus in Q3
Wells Fargo invested in new platforms, digital capabilities and product launches as its technology spend grew in the third quarter. The $1.9 trillion bank’s technology, telecommunication and equipment expenses grew 8% year over year to $798 million, remaining relatively flat sequentially, according to the bank’s earnings supplement. The YoY increase in the bank’s technology spend […]
Comments / 0