bankautomationnews.com
Bank of America launches CashPro API update
Bank of America has built and launched an expanded CashPro Payment API this week to give clients more options to process transactions in multiple countries at any time of day. “Through a single API implementation, the bank’s Cash Pro Payment API connects clients to over 350 payment types across 38 global markets,” Meg Garand, head […]
bankautomationnews.com
U.S. consumers embrace digital banking
Banking customers are embracing digital platforms to access their accounts and pay their bills, and more than one-third are looking to adopt digital banking as their primary form of banking within the next six to 12 months, according to a recent poll conducted by $139 billion KeyBank. Thirty-six percent of more than 1,500 U.S. consumers […]
bankautomationnews.com
Fintech Funding: GoHenry raises $55M
Fintech GoHenry, which provides pre-paid debit cards and a financial education app for children, on Wednesday announced it has raised $55 million in a series B funding round and plans to expand into new markets with new features. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia joined the latest funding round with new capital from Italian fintech […]
bankautomationnews.com
JPMorgan Chase bumps up tech spend
JPMorgan Chase Bank increased its technology spend in the third quarter as the bank continued its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to help mitigate risk and potential losses in the face of economic uneasiness. “There are a lot of uncertainties today,” Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said today during the bank’s Q3 earnings call. Although the […]
bankautomationnews.com
Transactions: Google, Santander team up on cloud software
Google Cloud and $147 billion Banco Santander recently unveiled Dual Run, a solution that simplifies the migration of legacy mainframe systems to the cloud. Dual Run is built on Madrid-based Santander’s technology and enables parallel processing, which allows customers to run workloads on existing mainframes as well as Google Cloud, perform real-time testing, and gather […]
bankautomationnews.com
Citi to launch 24/7 cross-border payments
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, a division of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group, announced plans to launch 24/7 Clearing in the fourth quarter, a service allowing its 1,500 financial institution clients to make cross-border payments at any time of day. “As entire business modes of our clients and clients’ clients shift to 24/7 models, it became […]
bankautomationnews.com
Evaluating competency is key to hiring process, ex-Google recruiter says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evaluating a candidate’s competency is key to the hiring process, and a step that financial institutions must take to combat attrition, Ginny Clarke, the former director of executive recruiting at Google, said during a keynote address at the 61st annual Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) Convention in Orlando, Fla., on Monday. Clarke defines competencies as “the […]
