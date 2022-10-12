MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.

