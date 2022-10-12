ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia's invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
Fidel Castro
Michael Bustamante
The Independent

Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights

More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
The Atlantic

Will Venezuelans in Florida Turn Against DeSantis?

Two Republican governors last month sent asylum seekers to the two most Democratic places they could think of—Martha’s Vineyard and the doorstep of Kamala Harris’s house in Washington, D.C. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas have made no secret of the message they were trying to send: Immigrants are a burden, and one that Democratic states should share.
WausauPilot

WPR’s ‘Uprooted” features story of Wisconsin’s Cuban refugees

MADISON – When Afghan refugees arrived at Fort McCoy in August 2021, it wasn’t the first time that the rural Wisconsin Army base was used as a transit point for those seeking safety and a better life in the United States. In 1980, the base became home to nearly 15,000 Cubans who left the island during the Mariel Boatlift — a brief moment when President Fidel Castro opened the country’s borders. Roughly 125,000 people fled to the United States. Some of them were seeking economic opportunities, some wanted to be reunited with family, and others were pushed out of prison.
WISCONSIN STATE
Americas
Cuba
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
AFP

Gay Cuban couple's long wait to tie the knot

Adiel Gonzalez, a 32-year-old former theology student, was forced to break with his church eight years ago due to his sexuality.  "For us who have been involved so directly" in the struggle, which was "part of our daily life... for seven consecutive years, to get married was the closure, the culmination," Adiel Gonzalez told AFP next to his new husband, a 52-year-old artist, at their home in Bolondron, central Cuba.
The Hill

Pope rips treatment of migrants

Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
Reuters

Some Venezuelan couples separated under new U.S.-Mexico migrant policy

MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - A new U.S.-Mexico border policy geared at deterring Venezuelans fleeing hardship in their home country from entering the United States illegally has separated some families, migrants said on Friday, with several women known to have been sent back to Mexico as their husbands stayed on in the United States.
Community Policy