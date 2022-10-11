This week the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians hosted the webinar, "Undiagnosed Respiratory Disease: How to Sample for Success and What's New," which included viewpoints of the practitioner, diagnostician and pathologists all seeking answers to ongoing respiratory issues. Diagnoses of porcine astrovirus 4 and porcine hemagglutinating encephalomyelitis virus resulted from the pursuit of a diagnosis when more common viruses were ruled out. While unlimited resources for testing and diagnosis would be ideal for identifying root causes of respiratory issues not identified as common viruses, it is unrealistic per the participants in the webinar. However, knowing unresolved respiratory issues could be PAstV4 or porcine hemagluttinating encephalomyelitis virus expand the scope of diagnostic possibilities.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO