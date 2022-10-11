Read full article on original website
Related
nationalhogfarmer.com
Undiagnosed respiratory disease: How to sample for success
This week the Swine Health Information Center and the American Association of Swine Veterinarians hosted the webinar, "Undiagnosed Respiratory Disease: How to Sample for Success and What's New," which included viewpoints of the practitioner, diagnostician and pathologists all seeking answers to ongoing respiratory issues. Diagnoses of porcine astrovirus 4 and porcine hemagglutinating encephalomyelitis virus resulted from the pursuit of a diagnosis when more common viruses were ruled out. While unlimited resources for testing and diagnosis would be ideal for identifying root causes of respiratory issues not identified as common viruses, it is unrealistic per the participants in the webinar. However, knowing unresolved respiratory issues could be PAstV4 or porcine hemagluttinating encephalomyelitis virus expand the scope of diagnostic possibilities.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, October 14, 2022
Max Armstrong offers some shared insights he shares with Brent Murphree, editor, Delta Farm Press, regarding listening to politicians. Max recalls his efforts on stage at the 2022 Farm Progress Show discussing the next farm bill with congressional guests. The next farm bill will be written by some who’ve not taken part in the process in the past, given changes in the makeup of ag committees.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Working together to keep African swine fever out
As African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains ASF free but, in 2021, ASF was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These are the closest detections to the United States in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The U.S. has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect not only U.S. pigs but the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half a million jobs.
PETS・
nationalhogfarmer.com
Applications now being received for 2023 Neil Dierks Scholarship
The National Pork Producers Council is pleased to announce the 2023 Neil Dierks Scholarship, which is sponsored by the National Pork Industry Foundation and is managed and administered by the National Pork Producers Council. The U.S. pork industry can boast of many visionary leaders, including Neil Dierks who contributed to...
Comments / 1