WRDW-TV
Aiken Regional Hospital holds cancer survivor lunch
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers hosted its cancer survivor’s day lunch. Dozens of cancer survivors attended the event. Survivors and others enjoyed free lunch, games, and plenty of entertainment. One survivor says it was about making a connection and thanking those who helped save her life.
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
Mega Pass sales end today; fair opens Friday in Aiken
The 10 Best Days of Fall are about to begin in Aiken. The Western Carolina State Fair opens Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, and be going on until Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, on the traditional fairgrounds on 562 May Royal Drive. Dustin Turner, communications manager for Alison South Marketing which handles...
njurbannews.com
‘The Pastors’ launch new talk show
Four South Carolina-based pastors have joined forces to create a new TV talk show. For their pilot episode on October 1, they discussed a challenging topic that is even controversial among Christians: Abortion. They noted that since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, famed advocates for pro-life are experiencing...
wgac.com
Aiken County Issues New Rules for Attending Sporting Events
Students attending sporting events in the Aiken County School District will have to adhere to a new security policy going into effect this Friday, October 14. All students below 9th grade will have to be accompanied by an adult at all school sporting events, starting Friday. Students in grades 9 through 12 who are not accompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry to Aiken County School District events.
WIS-TV
Construction worker transported from Irmo High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
WRDW-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Willie Edward "Fair" Solomon
BARNWELL - A funeral service for Willie Edward “Fair” Solomon of Barnwell was held at 11 ante meridian, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Guinyard and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, Barnwell. Due to the pandemic and CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines were in place. Mr. Willie Edward...
tmpresale.com
Fantasia in Columbia, SC Dec 2nd, 2022 – pre-sale code
The Fantasia presale code that people have been waiting for is available to our members to make use of 🙂 This is a great chance for you to buy Fantasia concert tickets before they go on sale. What an amazing experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad...
WRDW-TV
S.C. State University leader visits Butler High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chairman of the South Carolina State University Board of Trustees was in Augusta visiting Butler High School. He talked to seniors about the programs his university offers as students start applying for colleges. “One of the big reasons why many kids don’t choose a college...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Allendale School Board recognizes students, staff, parents for excellence
Allendale County School District ignited the enthusiasm of faculty, educators, and students at their September 26 school board/community meeting. Beginning with The Pledge of Allegiance recited by sixth grader Lucy Krebs and a greeting from District Teacher of the Year Willie Johnson, the meeting covered a variety of topics essential to the growth and development of the district.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“S” is for Saluda
“S” is for Saluda (Saluda County; 2020 population 3,603). In 1895 the ordinance that created Saluda County mandated that voters choose a site for the county seat “within three miles of the geographical center of the County.” Voters selected a site where Mine Creek and Red Bank Creek converge to form the Little Saluda River. The town was incorporated in 1897 and by 1912 the economy was booming. In the early twenty-first century, businesses still lined Main and Church Streets. An influx of Hispanics working in the county’s poultry industry was the reason for an increase in the town’s population. Spanish was heard on the streets of Saluda and taught in its schools. In the past few tourists visited Saluda, but the restored Saluda Theater and a museum on the courthouse square began to attract visitors.
thepeoplesentinel.com
BHS students awarded College Board National Recognition academic honors
Barnwell High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Fallen Aiken Public Safety officer honored with memorial plaque at headquarters
The memory of Kevin Simmons will live on at the Aiken Department of Public Safety . A memorial plaque bearing his name was unveiled by the Aiken Department of Public Safety on Sept. 29. The plaque honors Simmons, who died while in the line of duty. The memorial plaque is...
City cleans up Emily Tubman monument in Augusta, residents say it should be replaced.
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-It’s been two months since a car crashed into this Emily Tubman monument …. For weeks fragments laid everywhere across the grass area. It’s now been cleaned up , but some say, that’s still not enough. “Emily Tubman was a very influential lady for Augusta she obviously did a lot for Augusta and […]
wgac.com
Aiken County School System Hiring Fairs
The Aiken County School System is looking for bus drivers, certified teachers, maintenance workers and many others. They are holding two hiring fairs in the next couple of weeks. This Friday, the hiring event is for school bus drivers. All those applying must be able to obtain a South Carolina...
WJBF.com
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
