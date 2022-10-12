ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Oviedo, FL
Florida Society
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OCPS announces Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has a plan for students to make up classroom time they missed during Hurricane Ian. OCPS board members decided Tuesday night to cancel an upcoming student holiday and to turn several early dismissal days into full school days. On Oct. 28,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

