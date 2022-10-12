Read full article on original website
Peach Valley Cafe to Significantly Expand Central Florida Footprint
After the brand’s 8th store opens in Maitland, Mr. Holm plans to open three more locations in the area—one in Celebration, another in Lake Mary, and a third about an hour and a half away, in Gainesville.
villages-news.com
Daughter granted extra time for cleanup at late father’s home in The Villages
A daughter has been granted extra time for the cleanup of her late father’s home in The Villages. The home at 1808 Durango Drive in the Village of De La Vista North was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning in front of the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
2 robbers shot dead at jewelry booth in Orlando’s Magic Mall
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were fatally shot Friday morning during a robbery at a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall, the Orlando Police Department said. Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. to the indoor flea market-style mall at West Colonial Drive and Texas Avenue. They said the...
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
WESH
Flooding from Hurricane Ian shuts down popular Oviedo restaurant indefinitely
OVIEDO, Fla. — For the Black Hammock in Oviedo, sitting at the water’s edge has already been its shining feature. “There’s no other bar in Oviedo that has such a great view of Lake Jesup,” said manager Christina Thompson. But now, the water has taken over...
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor accused of molesting patient arrested again, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – Records show a 62-year-old Orlando chiropractor was arrested Thursday, less than a week after his previous arrest in which police said he was accused of molesting one of his patients. Police said Agostinho Rodrigues, 62 — a chiropractor with The Healthy Human Personal Training at 1005...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
WESH
Central Florida hurricane victims rebuilding after receiving generous donation
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Everything Bill and Barbara Mudge owned sat out on their curblast week after Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters ruined their New Smyrna Beach home of nearly 30 years. But as they say, when one door closes, another opens. And behind that door was a stranger...
fox35orlando.com
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and...
fox35orlando.com
Woman choking in St. Cloud restaurant saved by off-duty firefighter
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A woman who was choking on a piece of food at a St. Cloud Outback Steakhouse was saved by an off-duty firefighter who happened to be at the right place at the right time. On October 9, a woman was having dinner at the Outback Steakhouse...
OCPS announces Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools has a plan for students to make up classroom time they missed during Hurricane Ian. OCPS board members decided Tuesday night to cancel an upcoming student holiday and to turn several early dismissal days into full school days. On Oct. 28,...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of...
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing Seminole County man
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Seminole County man whom deputies said was last seen Wednesday evening. Deputies said James Meeks left his home on South Cochran Road in Geneva, riding in a 2012 gray Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag reading “IC87JK.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior residential community 'unlivable' after flooding from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The floodwaters have mostly subsided in the Good Samaritan Village leaving behind a shell of its former self. The homes are a wreck and trash lines the streets. The horrid odor of dead fish in the air. Some people came back to gather their things before moving out for good.
click orlando
Man convicted of first-degree murder in fatal Daytona Beach shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following a three-day trial, a Georgia man was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday for his involvement in a fatal Daytona Beach shooting more than two years ago. In September 2020, Jaquez Head, 23, along with three other men, showed up at a woman’s Daytona Beach...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO (2-counts,
SEE: Channel 9 reporter shows glimpse of Stone Island flooding from boat
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many parts of Central Florida are still dealing with flooding following Hurricane Ian. The Stone Island area in Volusia County is one of those areas. Some residents said their homes are only accessible by boat. Channel 9 reporter Jeff Levkulich hopped aboard a boat to...
