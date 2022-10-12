ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his love of fishing and his most embarrassing moments. WATCH HERE:. Tina Nguyen: Will, going into your sixth year in Las Vegas. You've been with this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken scored 213...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Stalock shines but Hawks shut out by Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Blackhawks were shut out by Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. 1. Since the Golden Knights entered the league in 2017, the Blackhawks have beaten them only four times in 18 games, which includes the 2020 postseason bubble. One of those wins came in a shootout. Vegas has Chicago's number, and I don't see that changing anytime soon, given the state of both organizations.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night.The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period. The Pittsburgh captain also had two assists, including one on Malkin's goal in the waning seconds...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy