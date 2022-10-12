Read full article on original website
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
KTNV
Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his love of fishing and his most embarrassing moments. WATCH HERE:. Tina Nguyen: Will, going into your sixth year in Las Vegas. You've been with this...
FOX Sports
Seattle Kraken host the Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-0-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Seattle had a 27-49-6 record overall and went 6-20-0 in Pacific Division games last season. The Kraken scored 213...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
10 observations: Stalock shines but Hawks shut out by Vegas
LAS VEGAS — The Blackhawks were shut out by Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. 1. Since the Golden Knights entered the league in 2017, the Blackhawks have beaten them only four times in 18 games, which includes the 2020 postseason bubble. One of those wins came in a shootout. Vegas has Chicago's number, and I don't see that changing anytime soon, given the state of both organizations.
Why the Avalanche trust goalie Alexandar Georgiev on Stanley Cup defense tour
DENVER — Alexandar Georgiev is living his NHL dream with the Colorado Avalanche because his father picked up a Russian newspaper in the early 2000s and flipped to the sports section. Dad found a story on Vladislav Tretiak, a legendary Russian goaltender, who started his grandson in hockey lessons....
San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 […]
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 14 at San Jose
SAN JOSE, CA. - Goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to get his first start of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. After Frederik Andersen stopped 31 out of 32 shots from Columbus on Wednesday, it appears as if Rod Brind'Amour turn to the other half of his 2021-22 Jennings Trophy-winning netminding tandem.
Crosby starts 18th season with a bang, Pens top Coyotes 6-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang started their 17th season together with a bang, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins race by the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Thursday night.The longtime franchise cornerstones combined for two goals and four assists as they joined former New York Yankee stars Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada as the longest-tenured trio of teammates in major North American professional sports history.Crosby began his 18th season by scoring his 518th career goal 1:22 into the first period. The Pittsburgh captain also had two assists, including one on Malkin's goal in the waning seconds...
