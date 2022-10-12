Read full article on original website
Davis has high hopes for freshman season
Maybe the most intriguing member of the first recruiting class for South Carolina men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris isn’t the five-star guy who earns most of the headlines. It might just be the only somewhat local guy from tiny Denmark-Olar High School. Zachary Davis is a 6-foot-8, 192-...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game
South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.
Prep Capsules: Hornets, Mustangs meet in Region 4-AAAA clash
Aiken (1-6, 1-1 Region 4-AAAA) at Midland Valley (4-3, 1-0 Region 4-AAAA) Aiken defeated Midland Valley 13-12 on Oct. 8, 2021. Aiken is going to have to limit its unforced errors if the Hornets want to bounce back from last week's 49-7 loss to North Augusta. Aiken turned the ball over six times in that game to halt the momentum the Hornets picked up from a win over Airport in the Region 4-AAAA opener. They've shown over the last few games that they can move the ball, but turnovers and miscues have continued to hurt them. The defense will have its hands full with a Midland Valley offense that added a huge piece last week in the return of star running back Traevon Dunbar. His presence makes fellow running back Joenathan Peeples and quarterback TJ McElmurray even more dangerous. There's still plenty on the table in Region 4-AAAA for both teams, and this game could factor into who earns a home playoff game as a top-two seed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lamont Paris discusses first impressions of South Carolina players: 'It's been really fun to be around them'
It’s year 1 of the Lamont Paris era at South Carolina, as the former Chattanooga head coach takes the reins of a Gamecocks program that hasn’t been able to capitalize on a Final Four run it made in 2017. South Carolina ultimately parted ways with Frank Martin after...
Player of the Week: Rebels' Nordeen delivers in the clutch
A matchup of two familiar rivals on the football field called for some special measures Friday. For Strom Thurmond, that meant holding up boards on the sideline as a means of communicating with the players on offense without telegraphing their signals to the Saluda defense. Junior kicker Nate Nordeen, always...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
thepeoplesentinel.com
BHS students awarded College Board National Recognition academic honors
Barnwell High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Pick Cunningham to be South Carolina’s next governor
What we like about former Congressman Joe Cunningham’s race to unseat a longtime Republican incumbent is how the Charleston resident focuses on South Carolina issues, not the mess that goes on in Washington. While the incumbent fills the airwaves with garbage about Washington, it’s important to remember that South...
WJBF.com
Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield
Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned it the nickname.
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
abccolumbia.com
COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
kiss951.com
2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List for Best Chicken Sandwich in the World
Are you a fan of a chicken sandwich? For the longest, I never understand the hype over a chicken sandwich honestly. Then I had a really good one and now I completely understand. I actually started learning different chicken sandwich recipes and cooking them at home for myself and when I have people over. From grilled chicken to fried chicken and more, the chicken sandwich is a go-to.
power98fm.com
Woman Wins $1 Million On the Way to Birthday Party in South Carolina
What’s better than going to a party? Winning a million dollars while on the way to that birthday party! One Georgia woman got the experience to win $1 million in the coolest way after only spending $10. ABC 15 News reports that a Georgia woman recently won $1 million...
WIS-TV
Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
