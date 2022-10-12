Aiken (1-6, 1-1 Region 4-AAAA) at Midland Valley (4-3, 1-0 Region 4-AAAA) Aiken defeated Midland Valley 13-12 on Oct. 8, 2021. Aiken is going to have to limit its unforced errors if the Hornets want to bounce back from last week's 49-7 loss to North Augusta. Aiken turned the ball over six times in that game to halt the momentum the Hornets picked up from a win over Airport in the Region 4-AAAA opener. They've shown over the last few games that they can move the ball, but turnovers and miscues have continued to hurt them. The defense will have its hands full with a Midland Valley offense that added a huge piece last week in the return of star running back Traevon Dunbar. His presence makes fellow running back Joenathan Peeples and quarterback TJ McElmurray even more dangerous. There's still plenty on the table in Region 4-AAAA for both teams, and this game could factor into who earns a home playoff game as a top-two seed.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO