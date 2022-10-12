ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Are Classified

A proposed Biden administration rule would reclassify Uber and Lyft drivers, giving them federal labor protections. (Vox) Rising costs and labor shortages are threatening the implementation of the federal infrastructure act. (Smart Cities Dive) Even if cities don’t have minimum parking mandates, banks often require a certain amount of parking...
POLITICS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 12

Judge William Hooks, who gave cyclist Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days, is on the ballot next month (Chainlink) ATA urges CMAP to empower cyclists, pedestrians with its priority projects (Herald) Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad near Roosevelt/Kilbourne in Lawndale (ABC) Jeff Park...
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?

Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you’re going. But the history of trains is far more glamorous, dating back to luxurious excursions — akin to today’s cruise lines — at the turn of the 20th century.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Sixth Avenue of the Americas Edition

We’re kinda of two minds when it comes to the big relaunch of the “Avenue of the Americas,” which then-Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia rebranded Sixth Avenue in 1945. On the one hand, anything to spruce up Sixth Avenue — which is about as dour as all of St. Louis — is welcome, especially the color seals of all the countries with which we share this side of the world. There’s Belize! There’s Chile! There’s Cuba!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
smartmeetings.com

TWT: Cyberattack Hits U.S. Airports, United Beefs Up and Business Travel Grows

Editor’s note: This Week in Travel (TWT) is your essential guide to smoothing the road from here to there for your attendees and yourself. Russian hackers, suspected to be from the group “Killnet,” cyber-attacked over a dozen major U.S. airports Monday morning. Airports affected include LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Denver International Airport (DEN), Colorado Springs Airport (COS) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (ATL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

League of American Bicyclists ranks Illinois fifteenth friendliest for biking in the U.S., up from sixteenth

Earlier this year, Streetsblog reported on the League of American Bicyclists’ Benchmarking Bike Networks report, which used Chicago as a case study for successful promotion of biking in urban areas. LAB recently released their report cards ranking bicycle friendliness at the state level. The reports rank states one to fifty and make recommendations on how state Departments of Transportation can improve safety, comfort and accessibility of biking.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Infrastructure#Bode#Milwaukee#Philadelphia#San Francisco#Traffic Accident#White House#New York Times
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral hopeful Robert Earnshaw says he’d champion sustainable transportation

Streetsblog Chicago has invited all Chicago mayoral and alder candidates to send us their positions on transportation and traffic safety issues for possible coverage. Previously we’ve looked at state rep Kam Buckner’s transportation plan. We recently heard from the Chicago Police Department’s Freedom of Information Act officer Robert...
CHICAGO, IL
YAHOO!

United adds new summer 2023 routes, citing strong demand

United Airlines (UAL) is adding transatlantic routes to its summer 2023 schedule, citing strong 2022 demand. "September was incredibly strong, and it was sequentially stronger than August," Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning, said during a call with reporters about transatlantic bookings for 2022. The...
INDUSTRY
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MBTA Staff (Finally) Endorse Comprehensive Low-Income Fare Program

At Thursday’s Audit and Finance Subcommittee meeting for the MBTA board of directors, MBTA staff expressed support for adopting a systemwide low-income fare. “We think means-tested fares are actually a very effective strategy to improve affordability and increase access,” said MBTA Director of Fare Policy and Analytics Steven Povich.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy