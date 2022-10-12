ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

The World’s First Flying Bike Makes Its Debut in America

The ingenuity of man that inspires Hollywood movies and science fiction books is no longer the stuff that is confined to man’s imagination. The world’s first flying bike has made its debut at the North American Auto show. The flying bike can travel at speeds of 62 miles per hour and can also stay in the air for about 40 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy