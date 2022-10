The Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Monday in the first showdown between quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson as AFC West foes. The Chargers escaped with a 30-28 win at Cleveland on Sunday, buoyed by 173 yards rushing from Austin Ekeler. The Broncos have had plenty of time to stew following a 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. Wilson had an injection to address the strained latissimus dorsi muscle near his throwing shoulder following the Thursday night defeat.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO